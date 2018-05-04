Where’s the beef? Not in fake meat

I'm somewhat horrified at the thought of eating meat that is produced using plants or in a laboratory.

And I can't imagine people who prefer to eat good, wholesome food would eat that stuff.

And what about those people who don't eat food with genetically modified organisms? Would they eat meat produced in a laboratory?

I once ate tofu, but only because I thought it was chicken. It was horrible. Sorry soybean growers, but it just is not my cup of tea.

There are so many choices out there like non-GMO, gluten free, low sodium, low fat and the list goes on.

The gluten free thing really caught on and I would bet that some of the people who buy it don't have issues with gluten. In fact, I know a mother who was feeding her children gluten-free food and milk without lactose because her kids were constantly ill or misbehaving and she thought that it must be the food they were eating.

Take it from me, it wasn't. Her kids are still sick all the time and misbehaving.

But if she thinks it is working, far be it for me to tell her it isn't.

And I hope people don't start eating fake meat because they feel guilty.

I'm relieved that the U.S. Cattlemen's Association is petitioning for lab and plant produced meat cannot be called meat or beef.

If this petition works, it will be amusing to see what kind of names they come up with for their fake meat. I tried to come up with one but failed miserably.

I have nothing against people who just chose not to eat meat. And they should have products made just for them, but they shouldn't be labeled as meat or beef.

The same should be true for milk.

I think the powers that be, whomever they are, were asleep at the wheel when they allowed non-milk products to be labeled as milk.

Hopefully they will wake up and stop this mislabeling debacle so consumers know exactly what they are eating. ❖