White Chip Peanut-Pretzel Clusters
2-2/3 cups white baking chips
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
3 cups Rice Krispies
1 cup lightly salted dry roasted peanuts
1/2 cup crushed pretzels
1/2 cup red and green milk chocolate M&M’s
In a large heavy saucepan, melt baking chips and peanut butter over medium-low heat; stir until smooth.
Remove from heat.
Stir in remaining ingredients.
Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper; let stand until set.
Store in an airtight container.
