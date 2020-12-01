White Chip Peanut-Pretzel Clusters | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

White Chip Peanut-Pretzel Clusters

News News |

2-2/3 cups white baking chips

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

3 cups Rice Krispies

1 cup lightly salted dry roasted peanuts

1/2 cup crushed pretzels

1/2 cup red and green milk chocolate M&M’s

In a large heavy saucepan, melt baking chips and peanut butter over medium-low heat; stir until smooth.

Remove from heat.

Stir in remaining ingredients.

Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper; let stand until set.

Store in an airtight container.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more