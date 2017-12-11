 White Chocolate Cranberry-Pecan Tart | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

White Chocolate Cranberry-Pecan Tart | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 package refrigerated pie crusts
1 c. cranberries
1 c. pecan halves
1 c. white vanilla chips
3 eggs
3/4 c. firmly packed brown sugar
3/4 c. light corn syrup
2 tbsp. flour
1 tsp. grated orange peel

Place cookie sheet in oven on middle rack.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Prepare pie crust as directed on package for one crust-filled pie using a 10-inch tart pan with removable bottom.
Layer cranberries, pecans and white vanilla chips in a crust-lined pan.
In a large bowl, beat eggs.
Add brown sugar, corn syrup, flour and orange peel; blend well.
Pour over cranberry mixture.
Bake on cookie sheet for 35 to 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and filling is set in center.
Cover with spray-coated foil after 25 minutes of baking.
Cool 2 hours or until completely cooled.
If desired, serve with whipped cream.

