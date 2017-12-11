White Chocolate Cranberry-Pecan Tart | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 package refrigerated pie crusts

1 c. cranberries

1 c. pecan halves

1 c. white vanilla chips

3 eggs

3/4 c. firmly packed brown sugar

3/4 c. light corn syrup

2 tbsp. flour

1 tsp. grated orange peel

Place cookie sheet in oven on middle rack.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Prepare pie crust as directed on package for one crust-filled pie using a 10-inch tart pan with removable bottom.

Layer cranberries, pecans and white vanilla chips in a crust-lined pan.

In a large bowl, beat eggs.

Add brown sugar, corn syrup, flour and orange peel; blend well.

Pour over cranberry mixture.

Bake on cookie sheet for 35 to 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and filling is set in center.

Cover with spray-coated foil after 25 minutes of baking.

Cool 2 hours or until completely cooled.

If desired, serve with whipped cream.