White House climate adviser, Vilsack announce $1B for rural clean energy

In a call to reporters, Zaidi said climate change is “usually told as a story of gloom and doom” with fires and other forms of extreme weather wreaking havoc. The grants show how the Biden administration is taking action “to promote clean energy and boost the resilience and the reliability of the energy grid,” he said.

“Supporting renewable energy and energy-saving systems helps the people of rural America create thriving, livable communities,” Vilsack said.

“When we invest in rural communities, we are supporting hard work that sends a ripple effect across our country. Clean energy is critical to the future of our economy, and the Inflation Reduction Act provides the Biden-Harris administration with the resources to build a more prosperous rural America while tackling the climate crisis and lowering energy costs.

”Recipients may use REAP funds to install renewable energy systems or to make energy-efficiency improvements. Eligible applicants include rural small businesses and agricultural producers.

USDA will hold competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024. The funding will also include the creation of the first underutilized technology fund in the REAP program, with $144.5 million available in dedicated funding. The administration’s goal is to “leave no technology behind,” Vilsack said on the call.

To ensure that small projects have a fair opportunity to compete for the funding, USDA will set aside at least 20% of the available funds until June 30 of each year for grant requests of $20,000 or less, including the grant portion of a combined grant and guaranteed loan request.

The maximum federal share which may be requested is up to 50% of the total project cost for all energy-efficiency projects and zero-emissions renewable energy systems. An award of up to 50% of the total project cost is also available for any project in a designated energy community and/or submitted by an eligible tribal entity.

Projects to improve energy efficiency may get grants up to $500,000 and projects to create renewable energy may get up to $1 million.Interested parties are encouraged to contact Rural Development state energy coordinators well in advance of the application deadline.