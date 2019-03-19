White House ERS salary cuts in savings

When the White House on Monday released the rest of its fiscal year 2020 budget documents, it cited savings on salaries in the Economic Research Service as a way to cut spending.

A document titled "Major Savings and Reforms" said, "Last summer, the administration proposed to bring these Federal resources closer to the stakeholders the U.S. Department of Agriculture serves by moving ERS outside of the national capital region. This relocation would improve USDA's ability to attract and retain highly qualified staff with training and interests in agriculture, many of whom come from the land-grant universities dispersed across rural America. This proposal would also benefit the American taxpayers. There would be potential for savings on employment costs given that the 28 percent locality pay for the national capital region is higher than the national average as well as potential savings on facilities and operations."

In the Agriculture Department, the document also cited a reduction in forest and rangeland research and elimination of the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education Program, the Rural Business and Cooperative Programs and single family housing direct loans.

To see the budget, go to https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/msar-fy2020.pdf.