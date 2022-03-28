White House releases budget; Biden speaks this afternoon

The White House today released President Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget including a $28.5 billion in discretionary funding for the Agriculture Department, a $4.2 billion or 17.1% increase from the 2021 enacted level, excluding Food for Peace Title II Grants, which is included in the State and International Programs total.

Resources provided through the 2023 budget complement investments in conservation, forest management, and broadband deployment provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law), the White House said.

In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “The president’s budget provides USDA with the tools needed to support a vibrant, revitalized, and prosperous rural America.”

“It contains transformational investments that will help rural communities build resilience to the climate crisis, increase landscape resiliency to the impacts of climate change, create more and better markets for our hardworking producers, bolster access to healthy and affordable nutrition for families, help connect all Americans to high-speed, affordable, and reliable internet, strengthen USDA’s efforts to build equitable systems and programming, and position the United States to be a leader in agricultural research.

“It will also help many of USDA’s agencies rebuild capacity after years of staff losses, strengthening the department so we can better perform our duties and serve the American people. This budget proposal is a statement of intent that underscores President Biden’s commitment to the success of rural Americans and their communities.”

Vilsack’s statement emphasizes the response to climate change, access to nutrition programs, broadband, more money to enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act and aid to minority-serving educational institutions.

The White House budget document also says, “The administration looks forward to working this year with the Congress, partners, stakeholders, and the public to identify shared priorities for the 2023 farm bill that position USDA to live up to its moniker as ‘the People’s Department’’and deliver on its mission to serve all Americans by providing effective, innovative, science-based public policy leadership in agriculture, food and nutrition, natural resource protection and management, and rural development.”

Biden will speak about the budget today at 2:45 p.m. with remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House.

Biden’s speech will be followed by a press conference at 3:30 p.m. with Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The White House has already said that Biden’s budget will include a proposed minimum tax on the nation’s richest billionaires.

Biden will propose increases in both military and social spending, The New York Times reported today.