White House releases China trade fact sheet

The White House on Saturday released a fact sheet on the trade deal President Trump discussed with China last week.

The fact sheet said, that among other provisions, “China will purchase at least 12 million metric tons (MMT) of U.S. soybeans during the last two months of 2025 and also purchase at least 25 MMT [million metric tons] of U.S. soybeans in each of 2026, 2027, and 2028. Additionally, China will resume purchases of U.S. sorghum and hardwood logs.”

Read the fact sheet at https://tinyurl.com/mvpb84j5 .