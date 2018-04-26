 White House sends CFTC nomination to Senate | TheFencePost.com

The White House announced today that President Donald Trump has sent to the Senate his nomination of Dan Michael Berkovitz, of Maryland, to be a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for a term expiring April 13, 2023.

Berkowitz, a Democrat, would succeed Sharon Bowen, another Democrat, who resigned.

Once the Senate Agriculture Committee receives the nomination, it could schedule a confirmation hearing.