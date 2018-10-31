White House, USDA release list of programs to fight opioids

White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Deputy Director Jim Carroll and Anne Hazlett, assistant to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for rural development, on Tuesday unveiled a listing of federal programs that can be used to build resilient communities and address opioid misuse in rural communities.

The Rural Resource Guide to Help Communities Address Substance Use Disorder and Opioid Misuse was developed by the Rural Opioid Federal Interagency Working Group.

The guide can be found at https://www.rd.usda.gov/files/RuralResourceGuide.pdf.