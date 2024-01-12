Meinzer

Audrey Powles

It was a 1985 Ford with a 460 motor and a four speed on the floor. Before dad bought it to be a ranch pickup, it used to pull tractors all over the country to different dealers. We put a flatbed on it, wired in some extra lights for those early morning chores, and swapped out the highway tires for some all-terrain ones that did better in the sand and sage. I was probably 5 years old when dad bought White Lightning. I was barely tall enough to reach the pedals, but that pickup was where I learned to drive.

That old Ford was as cold-blooded as they come. On the coldest day of the year it would start, but there was a sequence to get it to fire. Pump the gas all the way to the floor three times before you turned the key, then turn the key and pump twice. After the motor would slowly begin to run on its own, it was best to get out, go do the rest of the barn chores, then come back about 30 minutes later to go feed cows and break ice. If you let that pickup warm up, it would run all day. If you tried to feed before it was warm, it would sputter and die and give you grief all morning long. Somewhere along the line we knocked a couple teeth off the ring gear on the flywheel. You’d park next to a tank in a pasture and shut it off to fix a float or put out salt and the ol’ girl wouldn’t start. You’d have to put it in third gear and rock it back and forth by pushing and shoving on the grill guard so that the motor would roll just enough for the starter to engage.

Like many other ranch kids, my first driving lessons came early. I would sit on Dad’s lap and steer while he would run the pedals. When we got to the pasture with a load of hay, Dad would put the pickup in four Lo and first gear. He’d get out and flake off hay while I looked between the steering wheel and the dash steering the pickup away from soapweeds and cow trails. More than once dad got bucked off the bed when my brother and I would decide we needed to add a little speed. The longer we owned that pickup, the more character it got.

The grill guard had to be pulled out of the grill after the brakes failed and we used a corner post to get stopped. The extra lights on the headache rack didn’t survive a bale of hay falling on top of them. Mom put a dent in the front quarter panel when the neighbor’s bull decided that he didn’t want to go back home. We had to check the oil pretty darn regularly because the rear main oil seal leaked, and more than once we had to park on a slope so we could roll start it because we hadn’t been to town for a new starter yet. If we would have ever wrecked that pickup, it would have taken a month to pick up the cattle syringes, mismatched gloves, feed store receipts, hot shot, bullets, and fence staples that would have been scattered from here to kingdom come.

Dad finally retired White Lightning a few years ago. I bought the flatbed and Dad helped me put it on a different pickup. White Lightning sits parked out in the tree row now, it probably needs scrapped, but the memories made in the cab of that pickup make us keep it around. It saddens me that kids today won’t know the thrill of feeding cows in an old worn-out pickup. Manual transmissions are a thing of the past and feeding with an automatic just isn’t the same. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.