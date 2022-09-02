Whitetail Bull Bash will be Sept. 15
The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will host its inaugural Whitetail Bull Bash Sept. 15 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, Neb. Action begins at 7 p.m.
It’s an open bull riding, meaning anyone can enter. Because the MPCC Stampede is Sept. 16-17, much of the competition will be college athletes from throughout the Great Plains Region.
“We are excited to produce another event to add to the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo experience,” said Aukai Kaai, roughstock coach for the MPCC Rodeo Team. “This will be a fundraiser for the team and will give us a chance to raise money for travel and other expenses. It’s going to be a great night of action to kick off the rodeo weekend with a bang.”
The bash is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the gate at a cost of $10 each. The exception is children 10 and younger who will be admitted free as will MPCC students and employees with a college ID. Weekend passes are also available for $20. The pass will get patrons into the bull bash and both nights of the Stampede.
Those interested in entering the competition can do so by contacting Kaai at (808) 294-9485. A limited number of entries will be accepted.
Concessions and merchandise will be provided by The Wranglers, the official booster committee of the MPCC rodeo team.
