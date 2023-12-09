Whitley: RAPP biggest single career accomplishment

Whitley

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Daniel Whitley, the administrator of the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service, told USA Rice members here today he considers the establishment of the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program to be his biggest career accomplishment in partnership with farm groups.

Whitley urged the rice industry to apply for grants to support projects that enable exporters to break into new markets and increase market share in growth markets.

“RAPP will allow you to increase your market presence, will allow you to compete” in Latin America, Asia and Africa,” Whitley said at the USA Rice Outlook Conference here.

The Biden administration established the five-year program using $1.3 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, after Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the committee, asked USDA to establish the program to augment congressional appropriated trade promotion funds.

But Whitley also noted that farm groups had pushed for establishment of the RAPP program.

“Getting the money had nothing to do with me,” Whitley said. “It had to do with your track record in marketing. We are super duper excited we have this new tool. We think we are going to see exports soar in a number of markets.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced that $300 million will be available for the program in the first year. Applications are due by Feb. 2.

Whitley pointed out that the RAPP funds, which are available to nonprofit U.S. agricultural trade organizations, nonprofit state regional trade groups (SRTGs), U.S. agricultural cooperatives, and state agencies that conduct approved market development activities, must be used to promote export opportunities in diverse and non-traditional markets.

Therefore, the current top export markets will be ineligible for first tranche of RAPP funding. Those top ineligible markets are: China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Three regions have been identified for special emphasis through the first tranche of RAPP: Africa, Latin American/Caribbean, and South/Southeast Asia. Out of the total funding available for the first tranche of RAPP, USDA will specifically set aside $25 million to fund activities in Africa.

The focus on nontraditional markets is needed because U.S. food and ag exports are concentrated in four markets that generate nearly $6 of every $10 in sales, the Food & Environment Reporting Network reported, citing remarks by Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor and Doug McKalip, the chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, who spoke at the American Peanut Council this week.

Whitley also noted that RAPP includes $1 billion for international food aid over five years, and he said the inclusion of the food aid money shows that when the world needs food “American agriculture is who they call on.”

When he has visited school feeding sites in developing countries, Whitley said, “rice is front and center. If American agriculture did not provide the food there would be no food.”

The Foreign Agriculture Service is “your eyes, ears, voices overseas,” Whitley said, noting there are more than 100 American FAS officers stationed overseas.

He said if there is “a stuck shipment, unfair trade barrier, problem with a health certificate or science regulation, you call our agency.”

Noting that in the U.S. rice industry there is “concern” about India’s role in global rice trade, he said that India has restricted rice exports and said he hopes “we can take advantage of those restrictions.”

Whitley said FAS is also overseas “to promote your products and make customers around the world understand your products are the best.”

He urged the rice industry to make sure their customers know about their sustainability efforts and noted that USA Rice is part of an $80 million effort to reduce carbon emissions. At a recent trade show in Dubai, Whitley said, he saw that the buyers for hotels and other food services were more diverse with more women and younger people. The buyers also expressed more interest in how food they might import is grown.

Whitley said that he used to think that Europe was ahead on sustainability claims, but that in the run-up to the establishment of the Biden administration’s climate-smart agriculture initiative, USDA brought farm group leaders to Washington to talk about initiatives already in place.

“We are not starting from a deficit, we are starting from a leadership position. We need to showcase to the world that we are emphasizing sustainability,” Whitley said.