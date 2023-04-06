Whitley: Southeast Asia, Africa the future of trade

“Africa is visibly shifting before our eyes,” he said, going from being “development recipients to commercial customers.”

In response to a question from the audience, Whitley added that the United States needs to “be in a business relationship and not a development relationship” with the African countries.

African countries have traditional ties with European countries, but “they want to break some of their traditional ties,” he added. But he noted that in Africa the United States faces competition from the Chinese, the Russians and the Brazilians.

China remains the No. 1 customer for U.S. agriculture, but the U.S. relationship with China, he said, is “very complicated” with many issues “beyond the control” of the Agriculture Department.

In the relationship with China, Whitley said, he believes that Americans in agriculture are “still the adults in the room,” but there are issues of security and defense that could “abruptly” change that relationship.

Around the world, he said, there are consumers who want to buy “sustainable products” and “want proof products are produced in a way that is sustainable, not damaging to the environment.” He noted that USDA has a number of sustainability initiatives.

Speaking more broadly, Whitley said, the U.S. agricultural sector needs ports “operating at a very high level so we can feed a hungry world. Exports are vital. It makes what you do vital.”