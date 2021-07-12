Who shot these horses?

One horse is dead and two others injured after they were shot in a pasture on County Road 264 in Stephenville, Texas, last week.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman said the crime happened between July 7 and July 10, and a small caliber weapon was used.

Goodman, who is working with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office and the local game warden to investigate this case, encouraged anyone who may have information to speak up. Their tip could be worth a hefty reward.

“TSCRA is offering up to a $1,000 incentive to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest,” he explained. “Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential. Please help us find who did this so justice can be served.”

Contact Goodman at (817) 309-5048 or call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at (817) 916-1775 with information.