Whole vs. low fat milk

I’m not a nutritionist but I am stumped by this argument about whether schools should allow whole milk to be served to students.

I get that there is an obesity problem in the U.S., but there are also skinny kids that might benefit from whole milk.

I may not look like it now, but I was one of those scrawny kids in grade and middle school who had to endure the nickname of daddy long legs because my legs were so skinny — or so I thought.

I was always hungry and looked forward to our late afternoon snack of a glass of whole milk and peanut butter sandwiches. Of course, today you can’t serve peanut butter in school because there are so many students who are allergic. It makes me wonder why we aren’t looking at the cause of these peanut allergies that seem to be so prolific these days, but that’s a potential subject for another editor’s note.

There’s no doubt milk, whether it’s whole or low fat, is a good source of protein and dairy farmers are now engineering their cow herds to produce milk that’s high in protein.

I recently read a CoBank article called Unprecedented Genetic Gains are Driving Record Milk Components which you can find on page 53.

The article talked about how genetic improvements in dairy cattle are increasing the amount of butterfat and protein in dairy products for which they are being compensated in the marketplace.

“The surge in butterfat and protein levels has far outpaced the more modest increase in overall milk production over the past 15 years. From 2001 to 2010, milk, butterfat and protein production, on a per-pound basis, all improved in a rather tight window ranging from 13.8% to 15.4%. Since then, growth rates for milk and milk components have decoupled. From 2011 to 2024, milk production increased 15.9% while protein climbed 23.6% and butterfat increased 30.2%.”

I’m not sure about the health benefits of butterfat but I do know that protein is an essential element in our diets that builds muscle. This is particularly important as people are trying to lose weight.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, “Concerns about not getting enough protein arise when you’re undereating or taking a weight-loss medication . People on a restrictive diet, diagnosed with an eating disorder or taking a weight-loss drug tend to skip meals. That starts a cascade of effects including not getting enough protein and greater loss of muscle mass, which isn’t the type of weight you want to lose. If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s essential that you don’t skip meals. Eat a good source of protein three times a day to meet your body’s needs.”

So, if you are worried about overweight students you may want to make sure that if they are on a diet rich in protein, whether it is provided through whole or low-fat milk. I think just getting kids to drink milk is a win-win.

Also, you can give children all the low-fat milk they can drink during school hours, but if they consumer massive quantities of snacks and candy outside of school it probably won’t make that much of a difference.

To me, there are much bigger issues that impact students in school than whether they are drinking whole or low-fat milk. Congress should instead be spending more time on how to better teach students and raise their reading and math scores.

In my opinion whole and low-fat milk should be offered in schools and students can learn — from parents or teachers — which version is better for them.