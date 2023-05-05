Why 4-H is important

Emma Cruickshank, 13, is the youth reporter for Adams County 4-H. She interviewed alumni and other 4-H members at the recent alumni dinner. Courtesy photo

On the last weekend in April, Adams County 4-H hosted an alumni dinner and silent auction for past members of 4-H. For the silent auction, there were paintings, cups, jewelry, and many other things. On display at the event were 4-H projects: poster boards, clothing, leathercraft and photographs. There was a video with pictures from different events.

At the dinner and silent auction, I interviewed 4-H alumni and asked them why they think 4-H is important and how it helped them. The alumni told me what projects they did in 4-H and memories they have from their 4-H experiences.

The first person I interviewed was Kelsea Cruickshank, who said, “4-H made me have the ability to speak in front of large groups of people. 4-H teaches hard work and how to stick with a project.” Cruickshank has been in Adams County 4-H since she was a cloverbud (5-7 years old) and participated in rabbit projects.



I then interviewed Betty Dawson and her daughter Cammie Janssen. Janssen said “4-H taught me so many things that I became a leader myself. 4-H teaches kids life skills.” Janssen has been in 4-H for 55 years. Her mother joined in the 1940s.

I also interviewed Jenny Lubang, who said, “4-H helped me present to a group what I think is the right thing to do. It helped me in my career, which is teaching. 4-H brings people together and helps them support one another.” Lubang described her experience in 4-H as “family: a community where someone can always take care of you.”

One group I interviewed was the Badding-Humann family — Chris Badding, Tricia Hergenreder, Marianne Oskarson, Anita Doane, Peggy Van Heuten, Catherine Kubik and Carson Horsner. This group of cousins said 4-H helps the community by teaching kids to “be leaders, teaches them friendship, and [in 4-H], kids learn how to be themselves.”

Finally, I interviewed Susan Sager Smith, who said “4-H has a huge value in the community because it brings together kids from farms and kids from the cities and it’s something they can look forward to doing together.”

I had so much fun interviewing the alumni and learning about what the alumni said about 4-H. The dinner and silent auction were well-attended and the event was a lot of fun.