Why I am thankful for Thanksgiving

You woke up on that Thursday morning on a pull-out couch or air mattress on the living room floor to the smell of coffee and the banging of that roasting pan mom uses every year. As people begin to stir, the first quiet “good mornings” are said. You yawn and stretch and you know you’re going to have a great day, because it’s Thanksgiving.

After a simple breakfast of bacon, and those bakery fresh rolls someone was thoughtful enough to bring, you have another glass of water — just seem extra thirsty today. Everyone gets busy with something because more people are coming to join in the festive meal that has begun to cook, and already made you hungry again.

By late morning people have started to show up and most of them have brought more food. Always deviled eggs, a vegetable tray, another pie or two, and those sweet potatoes with marshmallows on them. Nobody is going to go away hungry today. The house is now full of smiles and big hugs, plus a few handshakes because that one uncle never was a hugger. “So good to see you,” “How have you been,” and “We finally made it,” can be heard with every arrival. The kids found each other and started to run around merrily. Everyone has found the hors d’oeuvres and begun to snack, as the smell of turkey has now consumed the entire house.

Some laughter just broke out in the living room because the uncle who only shakes hands told an inappropriate joke. The sounds of potatoes being mashed, the oven door opening and closing, and a pile of silverware hitting the counter means the moment we’ve all been waiting for is nearly here. The only thing that can silence the escalating volume of conversation is a call to prayer before you eat. Mom takes off the apron and says “Go ahead and get started.”

As everyone lines up to get a plate, you can’t help but be thankful for this moment.

After a fabulous meal and a great time catching up with the people you love, the house gets a little quieter. The football game is on TV and a couple people catch a quick nap in the living room. People begin to get up and say, “Goodbye,” “It was so good to see you,” “That was a great meal,”

and of course, “Can’t wait ’till next year!”

Everyone pitches in to help mom clean up the kitchen, and do some dishes. More hugs, because you’re truly thankful to have this time together. A couple of the boys think there is just enough daylight left to get out for a little hunting. The girls think this is a perfect time to watch a romantic comedy in some comfy clothes.

In a couple hours we’ll all meet up in the kitchen again to have leftovers, and another piece of pie. Now everyone is in comfy clothes as a few of us start up a card game in the kitchen while others work on a puzzle at the dining room table. Soon enough the couch is turned back into a bed and the air mattress is re-inflated. After a few more laughs in the kitchen we all find a place to lay down. Falling asleep thankful we still have a couple more days together.

Thanksgiving is truly a great American holiday. It comes to us on the fourth Thursday of November every year. Allowing us to have a four day weekend to spend with friends and family. It is a time of tradition, great memories of the years past, and new memories waiting to be made. That first smell of turkey cooking takes you right back to walking into your grandparents house, and being excited about seeing those cousins you’ve been missing. Then as you get older the home you celebrate in may have changed, but the pumpkin pie is still there, and the Macy’s Day Parade is still on the TV.

