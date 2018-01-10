Wickham Tractor Company to acquire B & G Equipment

GREELEY, Colo. â€” As of Jan. 12 2018 Wickham Tractor Company has purchased all three locations previously owned by B&G Equipment, including stores in Greeley, Longmont and Fort Collins, Colo. With this purchase, WTC will be bringing CASE IH back into Weld County. WTC will also be adding another exciting partner to this mix with Can-Am. WTC will continue to carry all other manufacturers previously contracted by B&G Equipment including Kubota and Avant. There will be a big focus on Kubota Construction Equipment and Rentals at these locations.

WTC has been serving northeast Colorado since 1960. With locations in Sterling and Fort Morgan, they have been working with industry leaders such as CASE IH, Kubota, Krone, Polaris, Great Plains, Landpride and Purina for quite some time. They recently added Can-Am at the Fort Morgan location and according to Ashlee Reed, marketing director, we are "Beyond excited to add a power sports lineup to the Greeley location but the most exciting part is bringing CASE IH back into the picture."

WTC employs 34 people between Sterling and Fort Morgan and will be adding approximately 40 more employees with the additional three locations. Among those will be Buddy Truesdell former president of B & G Equipment.

According to Brad Wickham, co-owner of WTC, "With the loss of CASE IH in the Greeley area we have spoken with several producers from Weld, Larimer and Boulder counties and it became quite evident that we needed to bring a location more accessible to producers within those counties. We are excited to be able to purchase a well-established business and look forward to maintaining and growing relationships with their customer base."

Jason Wickham, co-Owner of WTC, said "There is a lot of excitement among employees about the expansion of WTC. We hope to be able to offer more knowledge and opportunity with the employees from B & G Equipment."

While the buyout is official as of Jan. 12 there will still be plenty of details to work out over the next few months.