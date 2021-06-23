Wiggins ag teacher wins award at Annual Ag Teachers’ Conference

STERLING, Colo. — Colorado Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association, the professional organization of Colorado agriculture education teachers, announced recently that Rockie Ernst, Wiggins High School Agriculture Education teacher and FFA advisor, was named the winner of the Outstanding Service Citation Award for Colorado at their annual summer conference banquet. This award recognizes current and retired CVATA members who have made significant contributions to agricultural education at the state, regional, and national levels with the Outstanding Service Citation.

“”Mr. Ernst sets the example for all educators. Even after his years of experience, he is always giving back to the organization and continues to participate in professional development. I appreciate Mr. Ernst’s service to our organization, FFA, and agriculture,” said Danica Farnik, Fort Morgan High School agriculture educator.

Mr. Ernst has earned this award by always being involved in his local community, assisting other state and district ag yeachers, and providing assistance to other organizations that support ag education.

Congratulations Rockie Ernst for receiving the Outstanding Service Citation award!

Ernst also completed his three-year term as a CVATA Officer. He served as secretary, president-elect and served this past year as president. Ernst also served as a CVATA officer in 2001-2004. He was the second ag instructor in Colorado that has served two different terms.

Ernst was also awarded a certificate, pin and a cash award for having been a CVATA member for 35 years. He earned this recognition last year, but because of Covid, CVATA did not have a face to face banquet. Ernst is currently beginning his 37th year as an ag instructor. He has been at Wiggins High School his entire career.