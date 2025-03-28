Wiggins FFA’s Ernst honored for 40 years by the owl

For 40 years, Rockie Ernst has been more than just an agriculture teacher — he has been a mentor, role model, and a continuous guiding hand for multiple Wiggins, Colo., FFA students. Ernst’s strong dedication to the Wiggins Agricultural Education Department has helped shape both futures and friendships for multiple students.

Rockie Ernst, middle, with his family at the member auction where Ernst was celebrated for his 40 years of teaching in Wiggins. Courtesy photo IMG_3243-1

When Ernst was hired back in 1985, there had been five agriculture teachers in a seven-year period. The administration had told Ernst that if he wasn’t successful with the program, they were going to close it. The community would say he was definitely successful. “Here by the owl” for the past 40 years, he has built a legacy here at the Wiggins High School. He is greatly known by agricultural educators, FFA advisers, as well as state and national FFA staff across the U.S.

Ernst with Justin Hawkins, Jason and Sally Holdren who are either former students of Ernst’s, former parents of students, or past members of Wiggins Young Farmers. Courtesy photo IMG_3241-1

In his 40 years, he and his students have had many accomplishments within the Wiggins Agriculture education department and Wiggins FFA Chapter. Ernst has taught over 1,000 students, including Agriculture Education students, eighth grade shop students and mechanics class. He has had three state officers, 94 State Degree recipients, and 16 American Degree recipients. There are over 200 plaques hanging in the Agriculture Department, won by Wiggins FFA members over the 40 years. He has had multiple Career Development Event successes including a student placing top 10 in the Extemporaneous Speaking Contest at the national level, a strong State Parliamentary Procedure and placing top three for several years, winning State Quiz Bowl in 2014, winning State Horse Judging in 2007 and earning Gold teams at Nationals, winning State Land Classification Judging in 1999, 2010 and 2015, winning State Agronomy in 2009 and 2016 and earning two Silver teams at Nationals, and winning State Dairy in 2009 and 2012 and earning Bronze and Gold team at Nationals.

Ernst has served as the Wiggins Young Farmers adviser for the past 20 years. He was recognized as the Outstanding Colorado Young Farmer Chapter Advisor in 1990. He has had several Wiggins Young Farmers win state awards and Wiggins was recognized as the Outstanding Colorado Young Farmer Chapter in 1990.

Ernst has gotten professional recognition with the Colorado Vocational Agricultural Teachers Association and National Associations of Agricultural Educators. He has served two three-year terms, going through the ranks of secretary, vice president and president for CVATA, in 2001-2004 and 2018-2021. In 1991, he was honored with receiving the NAAE Outstanding Young Agriculture Teacher award, after only having taught five years at Wiggins. In 2001, he received the Honorary State FFA Degree. In 2013, he received the Honorary American FFA Degree at the national level. In 2016, he received the John Knaub Ag Teacher of the Year Award. In 2017-2018, he was named the State CVATA Outstanding Teacher. In 2018-2019, he was honored with receiving the NAAE Region 2 Outstanding Agriculture Teacher award. In 2020-2021, he was honored with receiving the State CVATA Outstanding Service Citation.

As Ernst bids his farewell to the Wiggins FFA Chapter after 40 remarkable years of dedication, his impact will continue to thrive in the lives of countless students. Through his passion, guidance and unwavering commitment, he has not only shaped future agricultural leaders but also installed values of hard work, integrity and resilience. Though his time in the classroom is ending, the seed of knowledge and inspiration he has planted will grow for generations to come. The Wiggins FFA Chapter is deeply grateful for his service and wishes him a fulfilling and joyful retirement.