Wild Horse Adoption Event in Castle Rock

The Bureau of Land Management will host a wild horse and burro adoption April 11-12, 2025, at Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock, Colo.

Approximately 35 horses and 10 burros will be available for adoption to individuals who are eligible and can provide good homes.

“The BLM has placed nearly 300,000 wild horses and burros into private care since 1971,” said Alan Bittner, BLM Colorado deputy state director for resources. “This is an opportunity to provide a good home to one of America’s Living Legends.”

Viewing opportunities will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 11 and from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April. 12. The competitive bid will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12. BLM staff will be onsite to provide more information and assist with the adoption application process. Bidder registration and adoption application approvals must be completed no later than Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Minimum bidding starts at $125 fee for adopted animals and for purchased animals (sales authority, three strikes, or 10 yrs old +)

To qualify to adopt a wild horse:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse.

Homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water, and shelter.

Corral fence must meet height requirements:

Adult horses – 6 feet

Yearlings – 5 feet

Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls/floors.

To learn more about BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro program, visit https://www.blm.gov/whb .