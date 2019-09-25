Will impeachment inquiry scuttle USMCA approval?

The White House and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, signaled today that the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry in President Donald Trump might mean that Congress will not take up approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

This evening, Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, said in a statement that “In a far departure from all of the work and results of this president, House Democrats have destroyed any chances of legislative progress for the people of this country by continuing to focus all their energy on partisan political attacks.”

“Their attacks on the president and his agenda are not only partisan and pathetic, they are in dereliction of their constitutional duty,” Grisham said.

Grassley said, “If Democrats use impeachment proceedings as a basis to not act on policy that will directly benefit Americans like the USMCA or lowering prescription drug prices, that would prove they’re more interested in politics and opposing the president at all costs than serving the American people.”