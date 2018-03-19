Will Section 199A fix be in omnibus?

House Republicans are expected to release the omnibus appropriations bill that would fund the government through Sept. 30 later today.

The bill must be passed by both houses of congress and signed by President Donald Trump by midnight Friday in order to avoid a government shutdown.

The big question for agriculture is whether the fix to Section 199A of the new tax law will be included in the bill. Legislative language has not been released but the Senate Finance Committee did release a summary last week. The provision in the tax bill gives farmers an incentive to sell their products to co-ops rather than commercial elevators.

The National Grain and Feed Association, the National Council of Farmer Co-ops and most farm groups have endorsed the proposal, but the National Farmers Union is opposed.

Democrats have said they do not believe it is their job to help Republicans fix problems in the tax bill since they were not consulted on it and did not vote for it, but House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said last week she would consider supporting the inclusion of the Section 199A fix.

House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., told reporters last week that he believes agriculture will do well in the omnibus, but declined to say how much more money agriculture programs got after a budget agreement was reached. The only issue under agriculture appropriations that had to be bumped up to the leadership was a Food and Drug Administration provision that involved the "tobacco predicate" issue.