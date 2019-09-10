Will Witt of PragerU coming to La Plata County, Colo.

Witt



National conservative news and media personality, Will Witt from PragerU, will be in La Plata County Sept. 19-20 focusing on free speech at the Fort Lewis College campus, and examining perspective on agriculture.

Witt, who is a Colorado native, is best known for his nationwide YouTube interviews with students on political topics affecting American colleges. He also produces “man on the street” videos where he breaks down topics, news, and issues from an educational and often humorous perspective. Witt’s videos have over 150 million views online and he’s recognized as a public influencer with over 150 million people following his social media platform.

Witt will be on the FLC campus on Thursday, Sept. 19 and speaking at 3 p.m. in Noble Hall, Room 130. This is a free event organized by the campus student group, Fort Libertarians. According to Fort Libertarians President Zane Goodell, Fort Lewis College currently has a “Red Light” rating from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education which administers a Speech Code Rating System. On subject of free speech FIRE asserts, “there’s no place that this right should be more valued and protected than America’s colleges and universities.” According to FIRE’s website, a “Red-Light” rating is the lowest rating and indicates “an institution has at least one policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech.”

On Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. Witt will also be premiering a video he’s produced titled, “Perspectives on Ag” at the La Plata County Farm Bureau annual dinner and meeting to be held at the Sky Ute Casino. The event is a celebration of agriculture and commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Farm Bureau federation. Tickets are required for the event and are available at Basin Co-op and the Farm Bureau Insurance office in Durango. The “Perspectives on Ag” video will explore the public’s knowledge of agriculture which is currently a hot-topic with the fast food industry’s recent introduction of fake-meat, which competes with Colorado’s No. 1 agriculture export: beef. This new spotlight on beef raises even more questions on how informed the public is about agriculture, and what’s at “steak” for the farmers and ranchers we rely upon to put food on the table.

Witt’s visit to La Plata County is sponsored by the La Plata County Farm Bureau; Lew and Laura Webb; Stone Peak Ranch — Katie and Charly Minkler; Reata Ranch — Debbie and J Paul Brown; Huntington Ranches, LLC; Montoya Cattle of Colorado, Inc.; and Fort Lewis College student group, Fort Libertarians.

For questions related to the campus event, contact Zane Goodell (zggoodell@fortlewis.edu); for questions about the La Plata County Farm Bureau event tickets contact Mark Craig (mark.craig@cfbmic.com).