Williams, Nye join The Fence Post, TSLN

Wrye Williams grew up on a little ranch northeast of Broadus, Mont. After graduating high school, he moved around a lot working for ranches around eastern Montana. Then, he moved back home and started working for Gardner Ranch Services building fences, setting water tanks, and building corrals/arenas for the surrounding area, while working for his grandfather Slug Mills at Mills Auction Service doing estate, antique, and all sorts of other auctions. “After that I worked for my uncle Zane Williams on his ranch and traveling with him to ship yearlings,” said Wrye.

Wrye said he joined The Fence Post and Tri-State Livestock News team because it seemed like a great company to work for and with. Agriculture has always “pulled him back in” even if he took jobs outside of the ag industry. He looks forward to building great relationships with customers and making new friends in the livestock world. While on the road, he enjoys DOTs’ pretzels. When he sits down to dinner, it’s a tri-tip cooked Santa Maria style.

Contact Williams for your Montana and Wyoming production sale needs at wwilliams@tsln-fre.com or (406) 938-3071.

Nye said The Fence Post and Tri-State Livestock News was a natural fit for him.

He has been involved in the livestock industry his entire life — from a commercial cow-calf operation to a feedyard, local livestock auction market to purebred livestock marketing. “I have thoroughly enjoyed learning throughout the entire process.” Previously he worked at a different ag publication in Nebraska.

“Agriculture and the livestock industry is all I’ve ever known. You cannot find any better people to deal with than those in the livestock industry. They are truly salt of the earth people. The cattle/horse industry is more of a people business than anything, and there are no better people to work with,” Nye said.

He is hopeful for the future of the cattle industry. “We are in a historical market right now, and I don’t think we have seen the best of it yet. Although it is no secret that many producers are aging out with no one to take over the ranch, there are many of us my age that are very passionate about the industry. The passion is there, but we need to find some unity. Working together as an industry to keep things profitable for the next generation is of the utmost importance. With some opportunity and guidance, I believe the industry will be left in great hands for many years to come,” he said.

Nye enjoys snacking on Dot’s pretzels when he’s on the road, and when he stops to eat a meal, he prefers a medium rare ribeye steak.

“In addition to being involved in my family’s operations, I also compete in rodeos throughout the area,” Nye said

Contact Nye for your cattle advertising needs in Nebraska and Colorado at cnye@tsln-fre.com or (308) 390-7857.