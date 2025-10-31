Willis Ranch earns Commercial Commitment to Excellence award

Their decades-long mission to produce truly premium beef earned the Willis family the 2025 Commercial Commitment to Excellence award from Certified Angus Beef. Pictured left to right are Bruce Cobb, CAB; Jennie and Jordan Willis; John Stika, CAB. Photo courtesy CAB

WillisRanch-RFP-110325

“With all the technology and tools that we have at our hands today, you can have it all,” Jordan Willis said. “But you still need to be a cattleman and you still got to have an eye for cattle.”



Six generations of Willises have made a living on their ranch lands in Wyoming and Utah. But only the last two have turned out Angus cows.



“We always bought the best genetics we could possibly afford,” Jordan’s mom, Linda, said. “With Angus, we felt that we got the quality and the production we wanted.”



For Willis Ranch, the best Angus cattle thrive in the high desert and produce calves that can become productive replacement females or high-quality carcasses.



DEVELOPING THE HERD

Brothers Jordan and Jed manage the Angus cows while James grows crops. Jordan’s wife, Jennie, provides support from feeding the crew to running errands, hauling bulls or her favorite, baling hay.



In their search for genetics that meet their checklist, they found a seedstock partner in Basin Angus in Montana and began buying bulls there.



Jordan finds that maternal, well-rounded cows work in their high desert environment. They not only raise replacement heifers, but also calves that carry carcass merit to qualify for the Certified Angus Beef brand.



The Willises rely on available tools for what the eye of a stockman can’t measure, such as expected progeny differences (EPDs) and DNA testing. For 13 years, Jordan has used GeneMax Advantage to select replacement heifers. These tools are his means to a highly marketable calf crop — whether he’s selling heifers or feeder calves — and a premium end product.



Every year, calves are better because of their investment in tools like GeneMax.



“My theory is that it takes as much grass or feed or resources to feed a poor animal. You may as well have a good one,” Jordan said.

The Willis family, back left to right, James, Linda, Grant, Stephanie, Jed, Jackson, Jennie, Jordan, Joslyn, front left to right, Garrett, Sienna, Jentry and Journee. Courtesy photo WillisRanch1-RFP-110325

MARKETING PLAN

The females are bought by Noble Ranch in Colorado to be developed into bred heifers. Commercial rancher Ryan Noble and Jordan met through Basin Angus.



“Between the elevation challenges, long, tough winters and sparse range conditions in the summer, every cow is tasked with bringing home a calf that will get on a truck and go out to add value to whomever buys it,” Noble said. “It’s a daunting challenge, but Willis Ranch seems to have put all of the pieces together.”



Noble buys a lot of heifers from several states, but when other cattlemen stop to visit, “it seems like we always take a few extra minutes to look at the Willis heifers because of the obvious quality and uniformity,” he said.



The steers are marketed with AngusLinkSM at weaning. They enroll in the AngusVerifiedSM and Genetic Merit ScorecardSM (GMS). While AngusVerified guarantees calves are at least 50% Angus (sired by a registered Angus bull), GMS describes genetic potential for a group of feeder calves. It bridges a gap between buyers and sellers, giving their customers insight into how calves should perform at the feedyard.



“So many cattle are sold on video auctions,” Jordan said. “How do you distinguish yourself from the others? AngusLink provides that tool.”



Recent carcass data from multiple calf crops representing more than 1,500 head show Willis calves achieved 52% Prime and 94% upper 2/3 Choice.



Not by chance, but a consistent drive to produce a highly desirable product.



“The market isn’t always going to be this great,” Jordan said. “And you need to keep moving your herd forward because when the market goes down, you’re going to need the cow herd and the programs to make ends meet.”

Blessed by numbers, the days they move cows are a sight — nine young cowboys and cowgirls atop their horses (or four-wheelers) peek out above the sagebrush. Courtesy photo WillisRanch2-RFP-110325

IT TAKES EVERYONE

The Willis family is blessed by numbers. The days they move cows are a sight — nine young cowboys and cowgirls atop their horses (or four-wheelers) peek out above the sagebrush.



While the ranch has grown in quantity and quality, their “why” is the same.



“We love cattle, love family, love being ranchers, love helping people and taking care of people,” Linda said. “And cooking dinner for them even.”



They feed a big crew but know their daily work puts beef on many family tables.



“When other moms are at the grocery store, I hope they look for the Certified Angus Beef logo and they take that home to their families and feel like they have bought something really, really delicious and nutritious for their family,” Jennie said.



They want to provide the same thing for their family. That’s why it’s important to hit a high target, like CAB, Jordan said.



When the target moves higher, they’ll adjust to meet it.