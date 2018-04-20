Wind named Northern Water general manager

BERTHOUD, Colo. – Colorado native Brad Wind has been chosen to lead Northern Water as the organization's sixth general manager in its 81-year history.

Wind, who most recently had served as the assistant general manager, Administration Division, was formally named to the position April 6 by the Northern Water board of directors.

Wind joined Northern Water in 1994 as an engineer and previously served as the organization's assistant general manager, Operations Division. Wind holds a master of business administration degree from Colorado State University, a master's degree in agricultural engineering from University of California at Davis and bachelor's degrees in civil engineering and agricultural engineering from CSU.

Wind grew up in Northeastern Colorado, the area served by Northern Water. He was raised on a farm in Washington County and graduated from Brush High School.

"Brad Wind has 25 years of experience built on the Northern Water tradition of teamwork and continual improvement," said Board President Mike Applegate.

"The board is confident he will provide excellent leadership and vision as we move forward in service to the region," he added.

Wind takes over for previous General Manager Eric Wilkinson, who retired in April. Wilkinson will continue to work in a part-time role as a policy adviser for Northern Water.

"I am thrilled to be named Northern Water's next general manager, and I appreciate the legacy Eric has left us all," Wind said. "We have a lot on our plate and our staff is up to the challenges of maintaining a reliable water supply and pursuing additional storage for northeastern Colorado."