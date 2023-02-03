Windbreak classes for livestock and acreage savings

Are the trees in your windbreaks dying out? Do you need to replant parts of your windbreak, or add sections to it to help improve protection for your livestock or acreage? Now is the time to improve and renovate these important natural resources to save on livestock maintenance and acreage utility costs before conditions become worse. Join Nebraska Extension across West Central Nebraska this spring and attend the “Windbreaks for Livestock and Acreage Savings” class.

Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension livestock educator, and David Lott, Nebraska Extension horticulture educator, will be teaching this class across the region to help ranchers, farmers, and acreage owners understand the importance of windbreaks as an important tool to help conserve input costs related to livestock operations and utility bills. An emphasis on correct windbreak design, tree and shrub replacement plans, control for eastern red cedar beyond the windbreak, feed and input savings on livestock operations, utility expense saving, and wildlife habitat enhancement.

Please register through the link at https://go.unl.edu/windbreaks_for_livestock to help ensure all participants receive copies of educational handouts. The nominal registration fee will be payable on the evening of each program. Below are the dates, locations, and times for each of the classes.

Feb. 9, Wilson Public Library, Cozad, 6:30 p.m. CT

Feb. 16, Upper Loup NRD, Thedford, 6:30 p.m. CT

March 22, Lincoln County Extension, North Platte, 6:30 p.m. CT

April 8, Chase County Extension, Imperial, 6:30 p.m. MT*

April 11, Mid Plains Community College, Ogallala, 6:30 p.m. MT*

If anyone has any questions about the “Windbreaks for Livestock and Acreage Savings” class, please contact Randy Saner or David Lott at the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte by calling (308) 532-2683.