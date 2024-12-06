Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Water is life. For ranchers, water is usually the determining factor for where we pasture our cattle. All the green grass in the world isn’t much use to a cowman if there isn’t water there for his cows to drink. Thankfully, a long time ago someone figured out they could use the power of wind to turn gears and use pipe, rods and a couple pieces of leather to pull water from the depths of the ground and collect it in a tank. Windmills changed the world of agriculture forever. They allowed homesteads to be made far away from rivers and creeks where water was abundant and easily accessed. Windmills could pump water into collection towers that allowed for water pressure to give houses indoor plumbing, and they ensured that livestock had access to fresh, clean water daily.

Windmills are fairly simple. The tail fan is opened or closed to turn the mill on or off. A spring on the tail controls the brake and closes the tail when the wind gusts too hard. The fan spins in the wind to turn gears inside the head that move the activator rod up and down. The activator rod hooks to the sucker rod which goes into the well. There are a few different kinds of pumps when they go into the ground, but they all work in the same way. At the end of the sucker rod is a plunger with a check valve and two cupped leather rings that seal up along the side of the pump. As the rod moves up and down, the water in the well can get in the plunger, but the check valve and leathers prevent it from getting out and it is forced up the pipe to the top of the well. While windmills themselves are simple, working on them usually isn’t. If a mill isn’t making water, the problem is either at the top of the tower some 20 feet in the air atop a wooden platform that you can see daylight through, or its well below ground and the chore of pulling joints of pipe with a block and tackle with a pipe dog to keep the joints from falling back down the hole. Either way, it’s dangerous work.

I grew up on the plains of eastern Colorado where water was a precious commodity, and it was often hard to find and deep in the ground. One windmill we had sat above a hand dug well that was over 160 feet deep. Pulling wells to change leathers in that part of the world was an all day affair if you did it by yourself with a block and tackle, or a few hours if you called the well man with his service truck. When I moved to Nebraska after college, I was shocked when I learned that windmills didn’t have to be much taller than the fence, and you could pull one joint of sucker rod through the pipe by hand to change leathers in an hour. A couple of pipe wrenches and two nine-sixteenths end wrenches are usually the only tools needed on a lot of sandhill wells, a stark contrast to the pile of tools that used to accompany my dad and I to the pasture.

With the invention of solar technology, a lot of wells have been converted to electric pumped powered by the sun instead of the wind. There’s still more windmills out there than there are solar panels, and there’s still a generation of ranch kids that will learn to respect heights from a small platform as they dump oil into a windmill head. Times change, but the wind still blows on the high plains. It still powers mills to water cows like it did a hundred years ago, and those windmills are still an integral part of our way of life today. That’s all for this time, check the oil in your mills next spring before you turn them on and keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.