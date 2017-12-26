Winter meetings for cattle producers offered in 10 locations in Neb. and Colo.

Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension will be hosting a series of winter meetings for cattle producers in nine locations across western Nebraska and eastern Colorado. The program is designed to help producers evaluate management practices that could improve their bottom line. Extension specialists and educators will discuss a variety of topics including nutritional management to prepare for the breeding season, grazing management principles, implant strategies, lameness in cattle, fly research updates, methods to increase productivity of spring calving systems and more.

Dates and locations include:

· Jan. 10 – Arthur, Neb., Veterans Memorial Hall, 5:30 to 9 p.m. MT, (308) 284-6051

· Jan. 11 – Minden, Neb., Kearney County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT, (308) 425-6277

· Jan. 11 – Oxford, Neb., Mulligan's Restaurant, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. CT, (308) 268-3105

· Jan. 15 – Imperial, Neb., Mid Plains Community College Campus, 5:30 to 9 p.m. MT, (308) 882-4731

Recommended Stories For You

· Jan. 16 – Curtis, Neb., NCTA Education Center, 5 to 9 p.m. CT, (308) 367-4424

· Jan. 17 – Ogallala, Neb., Open Range Grill, 5:30 to 9 p.m. MT, (308) 284-6051

· Jan. 23 – Wray, Colo., Wray Community Hall, 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. MT, (719) 346-5571

· Jan. 24 – Culbertson, Neb., Hitchcock County Fairgrounds, 5 to 8:30 p.m. CT, (308) 345-3390

· Jan. 25 – Sterling, Colo., Sterling Livestock Commission, 1 to 7 p.m. MT, (719) 346-5571

· Jan. 30 – Tryon, Neb, McPherson County Fairgrounds, 6 to 9:15 p.m. CT, (308) 532-2683

Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.