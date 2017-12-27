Winter White Candy Bark | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 pound white chocolate

1/3 c. dried cranberries

1/4 c. pistachios, shelled

1 tsp. flaky sea salt

Coat a 9 x 12-inch rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Line with parchment and set aside.

Set up a double boiler by filling a saucepan with an inch of water and nestling a heat-proof bowl inside of it, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn't touch the water.

Bring the water to a gentle simmer and add the white chocolate to the bowl.

Stir until melted and smooth.

Remove from heat.

Quickly pour the melted white chocolate onto the prepared baking sheet and top with the dried cranberries, pistachios and sea salt.

Refrigerate until firm, about 90 minutes.

Break into big pieces and store in an airtight container.