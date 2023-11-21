Witnesses issue warnings about AI at Senate ag hearing

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., consults with Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., before a hearing Wednesday. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

AI-RFP-112723

Witnesses at a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing last week on artificial intelligence said AI offers benefits for the agriculture industry but warned that farmers are worried about their privacy and that policymakers should even be concerned about foreign governments using AI to gain information about American agriculture.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who opened the hearing with a statement that was partially generated by AI, said the United States should not “fall behind” on the development of AI, but said she is also worried it can lead to more farm consolidation.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the committee, said AI “holds great potential,” but noted that “since the beginning of the technological revolution, America exercised a light-touch approach toward regulating this budding industry while others like Europe took a different approach. We must determine if that approach is appropriate when it comes to regulating AI and its uses in agriculture.”

Boozman also noted that interest in AI and concerns about it are bipartisan and said any of the witnesses could have been invited by either Republican or Democratic members of the committee.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., consults with Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., before a hearing Wednesday. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report AI-RFP-112723

Mason Earles, a professor at the University of California at Davis, said AI can predict whether a weed needs a spray of herbicide, thus making the application of herbicides more efficient. But he added that farmers need support to apply AI techniques. Extension agents can help them, “but there aren’t enough extension agents out there,” he said.

Earles also said AI should be “embedded” in every program at the Agriculture Department’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which makes grants for agricultural research.

Sanjeev Krishnan, chief investment officer at S2G Ventures in Chicago, said, “Farmers are drowning in data” and they “need solutions to come from it.” But he said investors have been reluctant to get involved in agricultural AI and they need to recognize that the timeline to come up with products may be longer than in other industries.

Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer at Deere & Co., said farmers maintain control over the data they share with Deere, and Deere does not sell the farmers’ data, but he faced repeated questioning.

Hindman also said, “It is easy for an AI learning model to be 80% accurate, but hard to get it to 100%.”

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., asked if there is an attempt to introduce AI in Spanish, but Hindman said Deere’s systems are “visual” and therefore can be used by non-English speakers.

Todd Janzen, a lawyer in Indianapolis, said that “farmers are a sensitive group” when it comes to sharing data with both private industry and the government, “and there are good reasons.” Janzen said his work is to alleviate those concerns through the Ag Data Transparent Organization.

Janzen said policymakers should focus on “leveling the playing field, not stifling innovation. When trust is lacking, transparency becomes more important.”

José-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University in Madison, S.D., said she “doesn’t want to be negative, but I see cyberthreats everywhere. You can’t separate any new technology these days from cybersecurity.”

AI, Griffiths said, “is basically a set of algorithms. They can be hacked.”

Griffiths also said she is worried about the development of AI in other countries and that she hopes the United States can stay “one or two generations ahead” of its competitors.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., noted that AI depends on broadband.

Griffiths added that broadband needs to be “ubiquitous” but is not uniformly available in rural America. She added that more young people need to be encouraged to go into STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

“We may have to look at legal immigration” for the AI workforce, she added.