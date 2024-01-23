Wolf country legislators pressure CPW for answers, action

Sen. Dylan Roberts and House Speaker Julie McCluskie, both of whom represent Jackson, Grand, and Summit Counties, sent a letter to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Jeff Davis communicating their frustration and disappointment in CPW’s denial of rancher Don Gittleson’s request to remove chronically depredating wolves.

Gittleson’s Dec. 22, 2023 request was to remove wolves 2101 and 2301, wolves that naturally migrated from Wyoming, that have been confirmed by CPW in the injury or death of at least 16 head of livestock and four working dogs over the past 48 months.

“After years of personally implementing non-lethal means of mitigation and deterrence at his own expense, Mr. Gittleson formally asked your agency for help on December 16, 2023 after the most recent attack on one of his heifers by Wolf 2101. His request for the removal by lethal or other means of these wolves due to their continued depredation of livestock and dogs. On December 22, 2023, your agency responded and denied any assistance with removing the wolves. The response cited a reasoning for declining to assist with removal but crucially, it failed to determine whether or not the wolves were “chronically depredating” and failed to include a definition of “chronically depredating.” It is our understanding that Colorado does not have a public nor official definition for chronically depredating wolves.”

As first reported in The Fence Post Magazine, the legislators said, “now that 10 wolves from Oregon, from packs with a recent history of depredation of livestock, have been released onto Colorado’s Western Slope, having a definition of chronically depredating seems necessary and a matter of immediate concern.”

Sen. Roberts and Speaker McCluskie requested that CPW’s Dec. 22 decision by CPW to not remove these two wolves be “reconsidered and that CPW take swift action to remove the depredating wolves that continue to kill and injure livestock and dogs in Jackson County; and that CPW “immediately publish a draft rule for the definition of chronically depredating or, at the very least, provide reasoning to the General Assembly and the public as to why a definition cannot be determined.”

Rancher Don Gittleson told the CPW Commission during public comment in April that the state needs a definition of what constitutes chronically depredating wolves and said it is a matter of maintaining trust between the CPW and stakeholders like ranchers.

“You need to have a definition for chronically depredating packs,” Gittleson said during public comment. “That definition is what triggers the 10(j) (rule), without that, you don’t have a trigger.”

At that April meeting, assistant state attorney general Lisa Reynolds and Eric O’Dell told the commission the lack of a definition would not cause an issue with the agency’s ability to kill chronically depredating wolves as per the 10(j) rule.

“It was intentional from both the stakeholder advisory group … and also from the technical group to not have a quantitative metric in there, just to provide that flexibility and not to provide the exact scenario that might arise if those metrics are made,” Odell said.

Gittleson told the Commission, the lack of a clear definition would degrade trust between ranchers, wolf advocates, and CPW officials.

“There already is that (trust) problem, you don’t need to do anything to add to that,” Gittleson said.

According to the Colorado Wolf Management Plan, when legally employed in Colorado, lethal removal of wolves in response to depredation is considered a corrective action—its purpose is to stop presently-occurring damage by wolves in a localized area, and not necessarily to address the potential of future depredations at a regional or statewide scale. Lethal removal of wolves to resolve wolf-livestock conflict is controversial and heavily scrutinized by the public (Musiani et al., 2005, Bangs et al., 2006, Bradley et al., 2015). It is also viewed by a majority of the TWG and the SAG as being critically important to a successful wolf management program.

The use of lethal control will be determined on a context-specific basis, considering the ability to target depredating wolves, being efficient and effective with conflict minimization, financial cost, wolf reproductive and recruitment success, wolf population size and listing status, impacts to livestock owners, and social/stakeholder interests when considering lethal take options. As with all wolf management practices, lethal control will only be implemented when in compliance with all state and federal laws and regulations.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, chronic livestock depredation is defined as at least four qualifying incidents of depredation within the previous six months by the same wolf or wolves.

In Montana, a problem wolf refers to a wolf that has been confirmed by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks or USDA Wildlife Services to have attacked or been in the act of attacking livestock within the past 45 days.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department states in their Wyoming Wolf Management Plan that wolf conflicts will be dealt with in a prompt, appropriate manner. Outside the northwest corner of the state, wolves are considered predators and may be shot on sight. Under conditions described in State statute and Commission regulation, property owners or their agents may kill wolves doing damage to private property, including livestock.

The Wyoming Wolf Management Plan states that removal is generally the most effective management option to deal with wolves that kill livestock (Bradley et al. 2005; M. Jimenez, USFWS, pers. comm.). Upon verification that a wolf or wolves are doing damage to private property, or occupying a chronic wolf depredation area, the Department may: issue a wolf lethal take permit to the owner; authorize Wildlife Services to remove the offending wolf or wolves; or authorize Department personnel to lethally remove the offending wolf or wolves. Removal by means of lethal control will be the preferred method to alleviate livestock depredation problems.

According to the plan, negative impacts should be addressed on a case-by-case basis using a combination of appropriate management tools, including education, non-lethal conflict minimization techniques, lethal take of wolves, and damage payments. All these management tools, save for lethal take, have been utilized by Gittleson.

CPW has acknowledged a request for comment, but no comment has been received at this time.