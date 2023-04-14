Wolf enthusiasts introducing nonnative species to Colorado

In Colorado elementary and secondary student testing, students have fallen behind in test scores of math and other subjects. As a naturalist, I see students as being behind in wildlife biology and management, range biology and management, and natural resources conservation. I am also dismayed at Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s management stance on this forced introduction of wolves. My point here is that wolves cannot, will not, and should not make it here in Colorado. As humans dominate, it is our duty to manage ecosystems responsibly and wisely.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife representative claimed that this will be a “reintroduction” not an introduction, however with CPW’s blessing, we are going to introduce a nonnative species from Canada Canis Lupis Occidentalis, a much larger bodied wolf that the ones that we should be “reintroducing” Canis Lupis Nubilis, as in Minnesota, or the Mexican gray wolf, which were native to Colorado. C.L .Occidentalis should be taken off the Endangered Species List as they are currently overpopulated and are considered an invasive species, in addition to a political weapon.

If specific species native to Colorado are not now important. What are we doing trying to recover greenback cutthroat, boreal toads, etc.?

Note some definitions and explanations to better understanding the dilemma:

Ecology-the study of interrelationships between organisms and their environments.

Ecosystem-a system formed by interaction of a community of organisms with its environment.

Habitat-the environment in which species exists.

Comment: here is a big falsehood; wolves are an important part of a health ecosystem. True, perhaps as cited in, Trophic cascades in Yellowstone: The first 15 years after wolf reintroduction, the purpose of the introduction of wolves in Yellowstone in 1995-1996 was to reduce the elk population that had over browsed the aspen, cottonwoods and willows. The reduction of elk worked. There was new recruitment of many classes of vegetation, however Yellowstone does not have 6 million people, 250,000 cattle, and 125,000 sheep, nor grazing allotments.

It is questionable why the State of Colorado chose to utilize data from a national park (Yellowstone) as the basis for introduction of wolves into rural ranching areas. Here in Colorado, elk numbers are regulated by hunters and can be adjusted according to drought and heavy snow conditions, and through license sales purchased from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

License sales (elk tags) are the bread and butter of the CPW and comprise about 53% of the license revenues. So, we have little need for wolves in Colorado.

Yellowstone cannot be compared to Colorado in by any means, and wolves will only disrupt the current ecosystem.

Niche-members of a species have the same requirements of life; food, shelter, etc. Niche may also be defined as the function of an organism in a community or ecosystem; the sum of life requirements is termed “niche.”

Commonly known as the “survival of the fittest,” it is primarily the principle of competitive exclusion proposed by G.F. Gause, which states “that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist.”

Justus von Liebig’s famous “Law of the Minimum” principle implies there are factors or resources, or lack of resources, that limit the population of any species. Examples: weather, predation, disease and competition for resources.

These two natural laws will not let wolves exist in Colorado for long because humans and wolves occupy the same niche.

With the Colorado human population at 6 million, which swells with tourists on public lands, the wolves will not stay on those lands and will be harried onto private properties, increasing the chance of conflict or increasing likelihood of becoming habituated to urban areas.

Even if the wolves would stay on public lands, they would alter elk behavior, forcing them onto private property.

Another misconception is that Colorado has wilderness. Urban dwellers see all forest as wilderness, however I contend the actual habitat a wolf pack needs to survive, without affecting large numbers of livestock, does not exist. Quiet areas for denning, undisturbed hunting lairs and flight distances will be pressed.

In the past, the wolves were here because elk and bison were here — they were all free-ranging and didn’t belong to anyone. Now the elk belong to the state of Colorado. However, much of the land and all of the livestock (which have replaced bison) belong to someone.

In Gause’s principle and von Liebig’s law is the “territorial imperative,” another natural law which is better understood when observing the “boss” bird at the hummingbird feeder; the “top” cat in the alley; the “boss” white-tailed buck in a stretch of river bottom; the “alpha” male and female wolf in an area; and the “alpha” human(s) in an area. It comes down to who controls a given area. Fights will continue — or until one side doesn’t exit, or moves out. It is nature’s way of sustainability for that given area or ecosystem.

In a 2000 study of the Yellowstone wolves (www.yellowstonepark.com/things-to-do/wildlife/gray-wolves-impact-elk), it states that 92% of a wolf’s winter diet was elk. In some areas, elk populations were drastically reduced as mean kill rates for the total park were 22 ungulates per wolf annually. This dropped the population of elk nearly 80% in some areas.

Even if wolves start on elk, as elk populations decline, the predation on livestock will increase and will be unprecedented, forcing extermination of the wolves. The wolves will kill young livestock too, and many kills will leave little trace for the rancher to report and collect compensation.

It is important to note the population decline in elk was not from killing elk suffering from chronic wasting disease, but from wolves killing neonatal elk calves.

The positivity of the wolf introduction will be short lived, as state coffers and private businesses will take a financial hit. The wolves, too, will be losers in this decision as this cannot be a sustainable endeavor. Mystical idealism of “the wolf” versus the livelihood and wellbeing of rural Colorado.

I am very concerned that we, with politics, went straight to Ballot 114 and skipped the biology of an environmental study. What will be the effect of wolves on the bighorn sheep, coyotes and sage grouse — the existing ecosystem, in addition to the grazing allotments?

