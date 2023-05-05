Wolf plan approved but finding states to provide wolves may be difficult

The Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan was unanimously approved by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on May 3. The final approval inches CPW biologists closer to reintroducing wolves by the end of the year.

However, the states named in the plan that are potential sources of donor wolves may not be on board.

A spokesman for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Greg Lemon, said his state is not involved in any conversations with other states about moving wolves. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon told 9News he is opposed to sending wolves to Colorado.

According to CPW, a collared wolf from Jackson County did cross into Grand County. CPW staff responded to a sighting on private property in Grand County on Tuesday, April 25, confirmed it was a wolf sighting, and it is likely that it is 2301. Photo by Shawn Scholl

Wolf-Tracks-Grand-County-Shawn-Scholl-1

“Our current wolf management plan is working, and it works because it is designed to manage wolves in biologically and socially suitable habitats and to keep wolves out of areas of the state where conflicts would be highest,” Gordon said. “Our border with Colorado is an unsuitable area for wolves, and that would mean more human conflicts. Resolution of conflicts are almost always deadly to wolves.”

During an investigation by 9News, a spokesman for Idaho said there have been no formal discussions. A spokesman for Washington Fish and Wildlife said the same. As for Oregon Fish and Wildlife, they told the station, “Our agencies have had a few informal conversations, but nothing more.”

A Utah spokesperson said there are no established wolf packs in Utah, making them a poor candidate.

“Also, as we have stated previously, we have concerns about the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado for a variety of reasons, and therefore, would not be supportive of providing wolves for those reintroduction efforts.”

In fact, Utah provided a letter as part of the public comment portion of the wolf plan process. In a letter signed by Joel Ferry, executive director of Utah Department of Natural Resources, Ferry said the state is opposed to any new wolf introduction while the species remains federally listed. Additionally, the state has long supported the delisting of the species. He clarified that the state’s management plan dictates that any wolves that enter the state’s eastern border and are in the federally listed portions of the state (all of Utah save for a small portion in the northeastern part of the state where the established Northern Rocky Mountains population is delisted) will be presumed to originate from Colorado’s reintroduction efforts and will be captured and returned. Ferry also requested that CPW notify the DNR when wolves are within 10 miles of the border.

Ferry also referred to the livestock depredation compensation plan in place in Colorado and requested that Colorado reimburse Utah livestock producers for any depredation losses.

To the north, the Wyoming legislature recently made an appropriation to compensate livestock producers who experience depredation losses.

WOLF-LIVESTOCK DEPREDATION COMPENSATION

The final edits discussed at the April meeting that were approved include:

The commission supported revising the draft plan to raise the cap on livestock compensation, as well as guard and herding animal compensation, to $15,000 per animal.

The commission supported revising the draft plan to exclude veterinary expenses from the compensation cap for livestock, as well as guard and herding animals, up to $15,000 or the fair market value of the livestock at issue, whichever is lower. This means claimants can get paid for injury and death to livestock and related veterinary expenses, up to a potential maximum of $30,000 per animal.

The commission supported revising the draft plan to require claimants pursuing an itemized claim to provide documents or self-certify the use of vaccines and pregnancy checks in lieu of producing “Records for the current year that demonstrate vaccination status.”

The commission supported revising the draft plan to include a two-tiered compensation ratio (1.25:1 or 1:1) for missing yearlings depending on whether the claimant uses conflict minimization practices. This means if conflict minimization practices are implemented, a livestock owner that has had a confirmed cattle depredation by wolves may claim up to 1.25 missing yearlings for each confirmed cattle depredation (a 1.25:1 ratio). If conflict minimization techniques are not implemented, a livestock owner that has had a confirmed cattle depredation by wolves may claim up to one missing yearling for each confirmed cattle depredation (a 1:1 ratio).

The commission supported the draft plan, as written, insofar as it conditions 7:1 ratio claims on the claimant’s use of conflict minimization practices. This means that if conflict minimization practices are implemented, up to seven missing calves and sheep may be claimed for each confirmed cattle or sheep depredation (a 7:1 ratio).

Chapter 6 of the final Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan provides more detail and examples specific to compensation and conflict minimization.



REINTRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT

The commission supported Chapter 3 (Reintroduction Implementation) of the draft plan, as written, provided the Technical Working Group recommendations are incorporated by reference into the plan and that wolves injured in transport, if any, will be sent to a rehabilitation facility where feasible and appropriate in lieu of euthanasia.

The commission supported Chapter 4 (Recovery of Wolves in Colorado) of the draft plan, as written, concerning the population thresholds for the conclusion of Phases 1 and 2.

The commission supported Chapter 5 (Wolf Management), as written.

The plan will not contain a geographical distribution component as a prerequisite to gray wolves moving from Phase 1 (endangered) to Phase 2 (threatened). See § 33-1-102(44), CRS (“Threatened species” means any species or subspecies of wildlife which, as determined by the commission, is not in immediate jeopardy of extinction but is vulnerable because it exists in such small numbers or is so extremely restricted throughout all or a significant portion of its range that it may become endangered.”)

To transition from Phase 2 to Phase 3, the plan was amended to require a count of 150 wolves for two successive years or 200 wolves at any time and will add a geographical distribution component through a finding that the species “is present in a significant portion of its range.”

The plan was amended to require division staff to conduct a population viability analysis as a prerequisite to gray wolves moving from Phase 2 (threatened) to Phase 3 (nongame).

Following the conclusion of the initial release, CPW staff will provide updates on the plan at least annually to the commission on the plan’s progress, but staff can be asked to provide an update, and the commission may revise the plan and its regulations, at any time interval if there are significant new developments. A more formal review of progress on the plan will be scheduled for five years after the initial release.

Pair of wolf bills brought by West Slope legislators

Under the Dome in Denver, SB23-256 passed third reading in the House the same day the final wolf plan was approved. The bill prohibits the introduction of gray wolves into an area if the United States secretary of the interior has not made a final determination as to whether the gray wolf population in the area is experimental, which gives the state greater flexibility to manage the wolves. In short, it prohibits reintroduction until the 10 (j) designation is confirmed. The bill passed the House on a 41-22 vote the Senate concurred with the House amendments, so the bill will now go to the governor.

SB23-255, which creates a Wolf Depredation Compensation Fund, has passed both chambers and will now return to the Senate to approve House amendments before heading to the governor’s desk.

In a statement from Conor Cahill, Gov. Polis’ press secretary, the governor hinted at not signing SB23-256.

“Colorado voters spoke when they passed Proposition 114 requiring Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to begin the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado no later than Dec. 31, 2023. Gov. Polis supports CPW’s ongoing work to develop a quality plan, including applying for 10 (j) experimental population status for wolves. DNR held 18 public meetings across the state and heard from 4,000 Coloradans. Whenever the voters or the legislature enact a law, the governor takes very seriously his responsibility to successfully implement it. We are concerned that if passed in its present form the bill would delay the ongoing processes with the federal government for the state to be granted a 10(j) and safely reintroduce wolves on the voter-prescribed timeline.”