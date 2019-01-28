Wolf shot and killed in eastern South Dakota

A wolf, mistaken for a coyote by hunters, was shot and killed near Parkston, S.D., earlier this month.

According to the Mitchell Daily Republic, Jim Sinkebeil of Minnesota (originally from Parkston) shot the animal early on the morning of Jan. 9.

The Hutchinson County conservation officer trapper confirmed that Sinkebeil had, in fact, shot a wolf. Wolves are protected in South Dakota, but because the hunter had mistaken the wolf for a coyote, no charges were filed, said the story.