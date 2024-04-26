Wolves, bears and lions

Re: The relocation of wolves in Colorado and of grizzly bears in Washington State plus new proposals to ban mountain lion hunting and restricted black bear hunting in Colorado.

More and more problem bears have been euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

We who live and raise our children in rural America, are also known as farmers and ranchers.

If we “hypothetically” had enough votes or political influence to “allow” the relocation of sex offenders, child molesters, and convicted armed murderers in your city, town or neighborhood. Then by law protect them and their right to be there. Allowing more rights and protection than you or your neighbors have.

The cost of future preventative losses, suck as hanging miles of red flags on a wire or paying range riders, unarmed people to drive around in order to keep documented threats moving away from you and your family’s wellbeing.

You voted to obstruct our livelihood and way of life with wolves and grizzly bears and in addition change hunting rules and regulations for bears and lions. You would be blessed with the type of problems you created for us law abiding rural family’s attempting to make a living for us and our family’s. Not to mention feeding the nation.

By Jack Dishong, JD diamond Ranches, Colorado and Wyoming

Listen to locals when proposing economic changes

The West End of Montrose County, Colorado, includes the communities of Bedrock, Paradox, Redvale and the municipalities of Naturita and Nucla. It is at the epicenter of the proposed Dolores River National Monument through Montrose County. We are a Colorado Just Transition Tier One Coal affected community.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1314 in 2019. Concerning a Just Transition from Coal-based electrical energy economy and in connection therewith, making an appropriation. The Colorado General Assembly made a “moral commitment to assist the workers and communities that have powered Colorado for generations” by supporting a “just and inclusive transition” away from coal. The Colorado Just Transition Action Plan was established in 2020. The governor has directed state agencies to make assisting coal transition communities a priority.

• Community Strategy 3: Empower communities with resources to drive their own economic transitions.

Description: If economic development is a team sport, then local leaders are the best quarterbacks. In other words, the most effective and long-lasting economic development strategies usually come from within communities themselves, reflecting their own priorities and building on existing strengths. The state will work with appropriate jurisdictions within Tier One communities to ensure each has the staff capacity and expertise to effectively develop and implement local transition strategies. These local strategies, and the local leadership behind them, will serve as the foundation of the state’s ongoing partnership with these communities on transition issues. This was a key recommendation of the Just Transition Action Committee.

This proposed Dolores River National Monument is not just and inclusive of my community’s wishes and is clearly not locally driven. Testament to that is our public adamant opposition to this and the resolutions by the towns of Nucla and Naturita and Montrose County among opposition by many, many other groups.

The proponents of this Dolores River National Monument have been made aware in multiple settings that they are in violation of the Colorado Just Transition Action Plan and the directives of Gov. Polis and the Colorado General Assembly and H.B. 19-1314 and still choose to pursue this Presidential Proclamation of the Dolores River National Monument. When will the State of Colorado honor their commitment, stand up for my community and shut this monument proposal down? Our transition is our position.

“Justice consists not in being neutral between right and wrong, but finding out the right and upholding it, wherever found, against the wrong,” Theodore Roosevelt.

By Aimee Tooker, Nucla, Colo.

