Women in Ag club at NCTA

Networking with women in agribusiness, farming and ranching, and agriculture education is one of the reasons Allison Wilkens joined the Women in Ag student organization at college.

The native of Gibbon is a double major in agronomy and agribusiness at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

She serves as vice president of the WIA club, is on the NCTA Crops Judging Team, and more. She also is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the academic honorary.

“I plan to come back to our family farm and work with my dad. I want to become more involved in groups with the ag industry like Women in Ag or Farm Bureau,” Wilkens said.

In late February, Wilkens will join six of her Aggie colleagues from the WIA club in attending the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference in Kearney.

She looks forward to the many networking opportunities at the conference, as well as the value in the seminars.

To raise awareness about WIA on campus, provide a fun, social event for Aggie students and their guests, and raise funds for club activities, Wilkens and WIA members will host the monthly dance for February in the Student Union.

“We know the dance will be a lot of fun, and so will our field trip to the WIA Conference,” said Wilkens.

Club leaders and their majors for the 2021-22 year are President Ashlyn Mohling, Glenvil, veterinary technology; Vice President Allison Wilkens, Gibbon, agronomy and agribusiness, and Emily Grote Mohwinkle, Minnesota, agriculture education.

Mary Rittenhouse, WIA faculty sponsor, said six NCTA students have scholarships to attend. Details about the Feb. 24-25 event are at: https://wia.unl.edu/conference .