Women in Ag conference scheduled for August

A bumblebee gathers pollen at a Rocky Mountain Bee plant in the southern Panhandle of Nebraska. Photo by Chabella Guzman

WomenInAg

“Sowing Seeds for Generations” is the theme of this year’s Women in Agriculture Conference, which will be held Friday, Aug. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1040 Jackson Street in Sidney, Neb.

“Past years have been very successful, and we are excited to offer another great conference,” said event organizer Carmen Draper. “This is a wonderful event for all women to learn new skills in a fun environment.”

Keynote Speaker Kaelyn Armstrong of Ogallala, Neb., will present “Saved By The Well.” A registered nurse and small business owner, Armstrong will share her perspective on healing and her realization that physical needs are not always the most important part of healing a person.

Conference topics include:

Backyard Ag – Jami Theone, USDA NRCS conservationist, a beginning farmer and specialty crop grower, will share her experiences working with producers of all sizes, crops and backgrounds.

Pollinator Habitat on Farms, Ranches, and in our Communities – Rae Powers, NRCS partner biologist, helps spread the word about the beneficial insects across landscapes, wildlife conservation opportunities, and pollination and pest control needs.

Just Breathe – Kristen Rose, licensed counselor and mental health practitioner with the Sidney Regional Medical Center, will help us discover the link between self-regulation and intentional living.

What Happens in a Small Town – Kim Preston, Center for Rural Affairs, services director, will share resources that help support resilient and vibrant communities.

The Odyssey of the Oviduct – T. L. Meyer, Beef Systems Extension educator for producers in several Nebraska counties, is professionally skilled in animal husbandry, strategic planning, science, and agriculture. This features a hands-on segment beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Advance registration is $35 per person and is due by July 22, 2024; late registration or pay at the door will be $45 per person. For registration and more information, visit https://go.unl.edu/sidney .

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program is committed to providing educational opportunities for all Nebraska women interested in developing management skills in every facet of agriculture. It provides leadership, learning experiences, support and networking avenues to empower women to compete and survive in this challenging and complex industry.

The program is held in partnership with the University of Nebraska Extension Women in Agriculture. We are grateful for the following sponsors: 21st Century Equipment LLC, Crossroads Cooperative Association, Farm Credit Services of America, Nebraska Extension, News Channel Nebraska, Platte Valley Bank, Points West Community Bank, Potter State Bank, Scoular, Security First Bank, Sidney Elks Lodge, South Platte Natural Resources District, Sunset Land & Cattle – Potter, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Wheat Belt Public Power District.