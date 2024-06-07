Women in Ag event to be held at Gordon Livestock Market

Cattle graze near windmill. Photo by Natalie Jones, UNL IANR

Womeninag

The Gordon Livestock Market will host a Nebraska Women in Agriculture event on Saturday, June 22. The program, hosted in partnership with Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture, will be held at Gordon Livestock Market in Gordon, Neb.

The event kicks off with check-in at 8 a.m., followed by breakfast from 9-10 a.m. Lunch and dinner are provided and vendors will be on hand and available throughout the event.

Speakers include Kurt Sexton of Farm Credit and Jenn Stomprud of Stomprud Ranch.

Sexton will discuss record-keeping best practices, loan preparation, and creating a professional balance sheet. As a financial officer, he serves the panhandle of Nebraska from Alliance to Gordon with a focus on agriculture, supporting rural communities, and helping producers succeed.

Stomprud grew up on the beaches of Hawaii, spent time surrounded by the mountains in Montana, and made her way to the prairie of western South Dakota. She will speak on her experiences as a ranch wife from a non-traditional background, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning.

The evening will be capped with dinner, followed by a Floral Arranging Class paired with cocktails and social networking.

Registration is $60 at the door, plus a $25 craft fee. Registration can be found at http://www.gordonlivestock.com or by calling (308) 282-1171.

Vendor spots are open to the public and are available for $25 each. Contact us if you are interested in a spot.