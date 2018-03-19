Women in Agriculture conference set for April 13 at Sidney, Neb.

"Keep Life Simple" is the theme of the annual Women in Agriculture Conference, which will feature information and advice about simplicity and excellence, making meals with a multi-cooker, forage production, youth loans, farming with disabilities and more.

This year's conference is scheduled for April 13, at Sidney, Neb. It will run from 8:15 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Buffalo Point Restaurant, 638 Cabela Drive.

The conference is intended to help women who are involved in agriculture improve their decision-making, increase understanding and enhance their well-being in relation to their farm, ranch or agriculture-related business.

The $35 registration fee covers conference materials, breaks and lunch. Advance registration is due by April 6, after which the fee is $45. Registration forms and more information are available at the Nebraska Extension office at 920 Jackson St. in Sidney; by phone (308) 254-4455; by email to Karen DeBoer, Extension educator at kdeboer1@unl.edu; or browse to http://ckb.unl.edu/.

Conference sponsors include American Bank, Sidney; Farm Credit Services of America; Farm Service Agency; FirstTier Bank, Kimball; Great Western Bank, Sidney; Kimball State Bank & Insurance; Natural Resource Conservation Service; Points West Community Bank, Kimball; Points West Community Bank, Chappell; Points West Community Bank, Sidney; Points West Insurance, Kimball; South Platte Natural Resources District; and Nebraska Extension in Cheyenne, Banner and Kimball counties.