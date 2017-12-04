Women’s Fund of Weld County grants have been awarded

GREELEY, Colo. — The Women's Fund of Weld County is pleased to announce that they have completed their review of numerous grant applications and have awarded grants for 2018. The Women's Fund received 22 grant applications during its grants cycle, ending Aug. 31, 2017. This is an 83 percent increase in the number of applications received over last year. In addition, the Women's Fund increased the grants funding budget by 40 percent and awarded 12 organizations with grants, which is a 71% increase over the number of organizations funded last year. Finally, the total amount being funded is $34,334, which is a 61% increase over last years' total.

We are very proud of the efforts of our board members and the continued support of our dedicated sponsors, which have allowed us to significantly increase our outreach in Weld County.

The Women's Fund of Weld County is pleased to announce that the following organizations have been awarded grants for 2017-2018:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County — Untouchables Dance Troupe — $2,300, Website: http://www.bgcweld.org Colorado Therapy Horses — Horse Powered Women — $5,000, Website: http://www.coloradotherapyhorses.com Community Grief Center — Hope for Grieving Women — $2,000, Website: http://www.communitygriefcenter.org Girls on the Run of the Rockies — Girls on the Run-Weld County — $2,000, Website: http://www.girlsontherun.org — I Have A Dream — DreamHer Camping Trip — $2,680, Website: http://www.ihadboulder.org Leanna's Closet — $4,124, Website: http://www.facebook.com/leannasclosetgreeley/ Prairie Ridge Elementary Girls on the Run — Girls on the Run — $2,200, Website: http://pres.svvsd.org/ Salida Del Sol Academy — Girls on the Run — $3,050, Website: http://www.salidadelsolacademy.org Santa Cops of Weld County — Santa Cops of Weld County — $5,000, Website: http://www.facebook.com/SantaCopsofWeldCounty/ Soccer Without Borders — Girls' Team Coach Training — $3,530, Website: http://www.soccerwithoutborders.org UNC Foundation — Journey, A Young Women's Conference — $1,200, Website: http://www.unco.edu

Windsor Charter Academy — WCA VEX Robotics Team-Phynix — $1,250, Website: http://www.windsorcharteracademy.org.

Questions may be addressed to: women@weldwomenfund.org.