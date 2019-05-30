Women’s Fund of Weld County opens 2019 grant cycle

GREELEY, Colo. — The Women’s Fund of Weld County, Colorado, announced the opening of the 2019 Grant Cycle. Grant applications are now being accepted for non-profit organizations that address unmet needs of women and girls in Weld County.

“In 2018, the Women’s Fund awarded over $55,000 in grants to local non-profits with programs that support our mission,” said Katie Shilts, president of the Women’s Fund of Weld County. “We are honored to have the opportunity to help improve the lives of women and girls in Weld County.”

Non-profit organizations (501c3), or groups within these organizations are encouraged to apply. The submission deadline is Aug. 31, 2019.

Visit their website at http://www.weldwomensfund.org to learn more about the criteria, application requirements and to apply. Grants for this cycle will be from $500 to $5,000 and applicants will be notified by Oct. 1, 2019 if they have been approved.