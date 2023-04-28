Woodward announced as new weed and pest program coordinator

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council is proud to announce Lindsey Woodward as the new weed and pest program coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

In this position, Woodward will represent the Wyoming Department of Agriculture in coordinating WWPC’s activities and assisting individual districts in the development of management programs. She will also organize federal, state grant programs, and assist districts in managing noxious weeds and pests.

Woodward brings a wealth of knowledge from the weed and pest field. Before she was hired, she served as the district supervisor of Hot Springs County Weed and Pest. There she oversaw substantial programs for invasive weed, grasshopper and mosquito control.

She also brought in additional grant dollars to support the successful programs and contributed to WWPC committees.

“The big thing that made a difference for me coming in was the huge amount of support I got from other district supervisors,” Woodward said. “I feel like they’re behind me, and that makes a big difference to know that what I’m doing is going to help them.”

Woodward takes over for Slade Franklin, who had been in the position since 2004. They worked together while Woodward was at Hot Springs County.

“Lindsey is very well prepared, very well organized, and has good conceptual ideas of where she wants to take the council in the future,” Franklin said. “She has a lot of knowledge from on the ground on how to manage these programs that I think will help a lot in the position.”

NFU announces 2023-2024 Beginning Farmer Institute cohort

To support the next generation of American agriculture, National Farmers Union announced the 11 participants selected for its eleventh Beginning Farmer Institute cohort. Over the course of nine months, attendees will participate in four sessions focused on technical training, mentorship, and leadership development.

Established in 2011, BFI was created to help address concerns about the rapidly aging farm population. According to the most recent Census of Agriculture, farmers older than 65 outnumber those younger than 35 by more than six to one, raising serious questions about who will be operating America’s farms in the coming decades.

“The Beginning Farmer Institute is building the next generation of leaders for Farmers Union and their communities” said NFU President Rob Larew. “It’s no secret that as farmers, we need to set the next generation of farmers up for success. I am immensely proud of our team for putting words into action and building out this program.”

This scarcity of young and beginning farmers is not due to a lack of interest — rather, it is due to immense barriers to entry, including the difficulty of land acquisition, high upfront costs, and a shortage of educational opportunities.

During the program’s hands-on training sessions, participants will gain practical skills to overcome any hurdles they may face, including business planning, accounting, insurance and labor management. The program will employ the Farm and Ranch Business Health Assessment, a tool used to help farmers set goals for strengthening their business.

The future of agriculture benefits from strong, vibrant, and diverse farmers and ranchers. It’s our mission to make that future possible. BFI will help us get there.

The farmers selected to participate in the 2023-2024 Beginning Farmer Institute are: Anjelica Lusco (Ky.); April Marquart (N.D.); British Griffis (Ill.); Hannah Alden (Wis.); Laurel Smith (Colo.); Lexi Linsenman (Mo.); Mallaidh Mleziva (Wis.); Melissa Mahon Stein (Wis.); Romondo Woods II (Miss.); Slade Sizemore (Pa.); Tammy Copenhaver (Mont.).