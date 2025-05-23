Words of wisdom

As a born and bred Southern Baptist, I’ve always said, “nothing is worse and more territorial than a church lady in charge of a committee.” Mrs. Sullens

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy cows, which is pretty much the same thing.

“I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it.” Harry S. Truman

“When one becomes accustomed to special treatment, even equal treatment seems like discrimination.” Thomas Sowell

“Rats don’t know why the cheese is free, until it’s too late.” Hank Vogler

“Most environmentalists bring their lawsuits from a point of pure ignorance.” Lowry Redd, Utah rancher

The closer someone lives to a meeting venue, the later that person is to the meeting.

One thing no one ever talks about, when it comes to being an adult, is how much time we devote to keeping a cardboard box because it is, you know, a really good box.



I relabeled all of the jars in my wife’s spice rack. I’m not in trouble yet, but the thyme is cumin.

As I watch this generation try to rewrite history, one thing I am sure of is that it will be misspelled and have no punctuation.

Driver: “What am I supposed to do with this speeding ticket?” Officer, “Keep it. When you collect four of them, you get a bicycle.”



I asked a supermarket employee where they kept the canned peaches. He said, “I’II see” and walked away. I asked another and he also said, “I’ll see” and walked away. In the end, I gave up and found them myself, in aisle C.



When I was a kid, I used to watch the “Wizard of Oz” and wonder how someone could talk if they didn’t have a brain. Then I got Facebook.

If you are not 10 minutes early, you are late.

Character is what you do when nobody is looking.

It’s one thing to learn about the past; it’s another to wallow in it.

The trouble with being a good sport is you have to lose to prove it.

The most common way people give up their power is thinking they don’t have any power.

The difference in ordinary and extraordinary is the “extra” you put into it.

Justice is when you get what you deserve. Mercy is when you don’t get what you deserve. Grace is when you get what you don’t deserve.

The success gap is the difference in “I should” and “I did.”

“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” Estee Lauder

If you hang around with five confident people, you will be the sixth. If you hang around with five intelligent people, you will be the sixth. If you hang around with five millionaires, you will be the sixth. If you hang around with five idiots, you will be the sixth.

I am betting that some of these will hit you right between the eyes and hopefully cause some introspection.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the family farm in southwest South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com . She can be reached through her website at http://www.peggysanders.com .