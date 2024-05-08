World Bank releases report on agrifood and climate change

The World Bank on Tuesday released a report “Recipe for a Livable Planet: Achieving Net Zero Emissions in the Agrifood System?”

The bank said the report “offers the first comprehensive global strategic framework to mitigate the agrifood system’s contributions to climate change, detailing affordable and readily available measures that can cut nearly a third of the world’s planet heating emissions while ensuring global food security.”

The bank said, “These actions, which are urgently needed, offer three additional benefits: improving food supply reliability, strengthening the global food system’s resilience to climate change, and safeguarding vulnerable populations.”

“This practical guide outlines global actions and specific steps that countries at all income levels can take starting now, focusing on six key areas: investments, incentives, information, innovation, institutions, and inclusion.

“Calling for collaboration among governments, businesses, citizens, and international organizations, it maps a pathway to making agrifood a significant contributor to addressing climate change and healing the planet.”

Monique Mikhail, campaigns director of the Agriculture & Climate Finance Program with Friends of the Earth U.S., said, “Today’s World Bank report shows important progress in the bank’s recognition of the negative climate impacts of the global agrifood system and the need to dramatically reduce emissions from the sector.”

“But governments and consumers aren’t the only ones that need to act. The World Bank, IFC, and other multilateral development banks and international financial institutions must direct their support toward transitioning to a just and sustainable global food system, beginning by halting their support for industrial livestock production.

“As the report indicates, continued financing of this high-polluting and climate-destructive industry undermines the Sustainable Development Goals and threatens to keep the goals of the Paris Agreement out of reach. It’s clear the World Bank knows this, and now it’s time for action.

“To pave the way for a livable planet, the world’s leading financial institutions must reassess their agricultural investments and immediately cease financing the expansion of factory farming,” Mikhail said.