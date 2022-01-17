World champion roper looking for National Western title

DENVER — Haven Meged set the pace in the tie-down roping at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo on Sunday.

The 2019 world champion from Miles City, Mont., did just what he is supposed to do roping in both performances in the Denver Coliseum. Meged, who won the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association title in 2019 as well now is looking forward to a trip back to Denver to compete next Saturday. The clock stopped at 8.0 seconds during the matinee performance, giving him a second-place finish for the day. Then he came back with an 8.3 Sunday night and he now leads the overall standings here.

The format of this rodeo will see the top 24 contestants in each event advancing to a semifinals based on their cumulative times or scores in the first two rounds of competition. Money is paid in both of those rounds and Meged could get a check for his first-round time. He currently is tied for third place. Each of the eight contestants in each event in the semifinals gets a fresh start with the four best spending the night in Denver to compete for the championship on Sunday where it will also be a level playing field.

Competing at rodeos held in conjunction with stock shows is a favorite place for Meged to be. He has his own set of registered Angus and Simental cattle so being able to compete where there are also cattle shows is a bonus for him.

The bulls dominated the cowboys in a big way on Sunday. At the matinee performance only two were successful and Sunday night’s rodeo saw a total shutout by the bulls.

A new set of contestants will make their first appearance at the 2022 rodeo on Monday at 2 p.m. The Pro Rodeo will be followed by the Martin Luther King Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo of Champions beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The following are results from the PRCA and WPRA rodeo at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Seventh Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas, 81 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Vitalix Moon Dancer. 2, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 77. 3, Josh Parker, North Wilkesboro, N.C., 76. 4, (tie) Donny Proffit, Diamondville, Wyo.; Chance Ames, Rock Springs, Wyo.; Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho; and Bodee Lammers, Tolar, Texas; 75 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., and Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.7 seconds each. 3, Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 6.3. 4, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 6.7.

Team Roping: 1, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 5.3 seconds. 2, Tyler Walters, Stephenville, Texas, and Tyler McKnight, Pollock, Texas, 6.1. 3, Jace Staudt, Nathrop, Colo., and Riley Pedro, Honolulu, Hawaii, 7.1. 4, Brennon Seely, Fruita, Colo., and Bret Tonozzi, Loma, Colo., 8.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, K’s Thomson, Lundbrecht, AB, 81.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Target Practice. 2, Cameron Messier, Mandaree, N.D., 80.5. 3, Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, Texas, 80. 4, Logan James Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 71.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 7.1 seconds. 2, Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 8.0. 3, Dakota Felton, Mountain Home, Texas, 8.6. 4, Brokk Baldwin, Amarillo, Texas, 8.8.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 15.35 seconds. 2, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 15.50. 3, Lynette Clyde, Heber, Utah, 15.51. 4, Rachelle Riggers, Lewiston, Idaho, 16.5.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Cullen Telfer, Plant City, Fla., 80.5 on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Muscle Milk. 2, Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D., 72.

Eighth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 83 on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Resistol’s Painted Pearls. 2, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, 75.5. 3, Colt Eck, Redfield, Kan., 75. 4, Owen William Brouillette, St. Francisville, La., 72.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont., 4.4 seconds. 2, (tie) Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., and Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 4.6. 4, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 4.9.

Team Roping: 1, Dustin Egusguiza, Marianna, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 5.2. 2, Todd Matthew Drummond, Greeley, Colo., and Jason DeVore, Fort Lupton, Colo., 5.9. 3, Jhett Trenary, Salida, Colo., and Jorge Lewis Cruz, Stratton, Colo., 6.0. 4, (tie) Jase Staudt, Nathrop, Colo., and Riley Pedro, Honolulu, Hawaii; and Brennon Seeley and Brett Tonozzi, Loma, Colo., 7.2 seconds each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, Texas, 83 points on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Cheap Sunglasses. 2, Garrett R Uptain, Craig, Colo., 75. 3, K’s Thompson, Lundbrecht, Alberta, 73.5. 4, Cameron Messier, Mandaree, N.D., 71.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Hagan Houck, Henryetta, Texas, 8.0 seconds. 2, (tie) King Pickett, Stephenville, Texas, and Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 8.3 each. 4, Jace Staudt, Nathrop, Colo., 8.8.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 15.26. 2, (tie) Nicole Driggers, Stephenville, Texas, and Lynette Clyde, Heber, Utah, 20.17. 4, Destry Devenport, Escondido, Calif., 20.30.

Bull Riding: no qualified rides.