WRCA announces new partnership with Hughes Trailers

The Working Ranch Cowboys Association and Hughes Trailers, Inc. have entered into a partnership agreement to make Hughes the official trailer of WRCA.

Hughes Trailers, located in Canyon, Texas, will be a sponsor of the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo to be held Nov. 7–10, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas. As part of this new agreement, Hughes Trailers will provide ranch trailers to the Top Hand Award winner and the World Champion ranch team.

“We are excited for this opportunity. Hughes is known all over the country as one of the best ranch trailers on the market,” said Leman Wall, WRCA association manager. “Joe and Joanna Hughes are committed to their support of the ranching community.”

A major benefit of this new agreement is how the award trailer provided to the chosen WCRR Top Hand Award is handled. As a show of their commitment, Hughes Trailers will now give this trailer to the top hand where previously the top hand received use of a trailer for one year.

“Ever since we made our first trailer in 2004 our goal has always been to make a product that our customers can’t live without,” said Joe Hughes, owner of Hughes Trailers. “To make that happen our trailer has to meet the needs of working ranch cowboys, and that is why partnering with WRCA make sense for us.”

For more information about Hughes Trailers, visit hughesranchtrailers.com or call (806) 499-3113.

For more information about WRCA or the 2019 World Championship Ranch Rodeo, visit wrca.org or call (806) 374-WRCA.