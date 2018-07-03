Wright brothers dominate saddle bronc riding at Cody Stampede

CODY, Wyo. — Winning the Cody Stampede over the Fourth of July can give a contestant a big boost in the world standings and add a healthy amount of cash to their checking accounts.

Just ask nearly any member of the Wright family from Milford, Utah. The past two years, the saddle bronc riding has been won by a Wright brother. Jake won here in 2016 and collected $8,686 for his efforts. His twin brother Jesse was the champion last year earning $8,657.

This year, the next generation is at the top of the leaderboard and it came in dramatic fashion. The last two riders to compete in the event were brothers Ryder and Rusty Wright, nephews of Jake and Jesse and sons of Cody Wright who won here in 2013.

Ryder, the current world champion, was first. He got on Frontier Rodeo's horse, Watch Kitty, and after an outstanding effort scored 88 points to take the lead. The very next competitor was the older of the siblings. Ryder barely had time to catch his breath before watching Rusty ride Maple Leaf, the 2013 saddle bronc horse of the year, also owned by Frontier Rodeo.

Maple Leaf had her usual, consistent trip across the arena, Rusty did his job like he has been most of this season and when the judges added up the scores he was one point ahead of Ryder at 89.

"That horse is outstanding," Rusty said. "I was really excited when I found out I was going to get on her. She is so powerful. No matter how hard I tried to keep my chin tucked, it kept popping up. I'll probably have a sore neck tomorrow but tonight it felt great."

Tyler Nelson, the defending champion bareback rider, had some fun at Stampede Park again this year. He is tied for the lead with reigning world champion Tim O'Connell. Nelson rode Frontier Rodeo's Tip Off for 85 points, just one-point shy of his winning 86-point ride a year ago.

There were only three qualified bull rides on Monday night, but with all three of them being over 85-points on MoBetta Rodeo's bulls, the crowd stayed until the last bull bucked. The new leader here is Jeff Askey from Athens, Texas. He rode "Woody" for 89.5 points and is in line for a good check at the end of the rodeo.

Brennon Eldred was right behind him. The Sulphur, Oklahoma, cowboy got on a bull named Timber Line for 88-points. Rounding out the competition was Wyoming's own Clayton Savage. The Yoder resident was 86.5 points on Cold Train.

The Cody Stampede is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association. It is traditionally one of the highest-paying rodeos over the Fourth of July run known on the circuit as "Cowboy Christmas."

One reason the contestants like the rodeo that lies at the entrance to Yellowstone National Park, is because they only compete one time. It is known as the richest one header on the circuit. This gives them the opportunity to win big checks here and compete at many of the other rodeos going on over the Holiday.

The early leader in the saddle bronc riding is South Dakota's Troy Crowser. Crowser, from whitewood rode another horse from the Burch string, Strawberry Rocket. His eight-second effort added up to 78 points which is unlikely to remain at the top of the leaderboard but could get him a good check.

Competition at Stampede Park continues Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

First Performance –

Bareback Riding: 1, Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, 85 points on Frontier Rodeo's Tip Off. 2, Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 79.5. 3, (tie) Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., and Zack Brown, Red Bluff, Calif., 79 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif., 3.9 seconds. 2, Harley Cole, Okotoks, Alberta, 4.5. 3, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, alberta, 5.6. 4, Kody Dollery, Caldwell, Texas, 8.5.

Team Roping: (two times) 1, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazile, 5.2 seconds. 2, Lane Santos-Karney, Creston, Calif., and Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif., 11.4.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 89 points on Frontier Rodeo's Maple Leaf. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 88. 3, Chanse Darling, Hyattville, Wyo., 83.5. 4, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, 9.2 seconds. 2, Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas, 10.8. 3, Tyler carl Schweighart, Birdeye, Ark., 10.9. 4, K.C. Miller, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 15.6.

Women's Barrel Racing: 1, Kynzie McNeill, Shallowater, Texas, 17.22 seconds. 2, Carmel Wright, Roy, Monr., 17.30. 3, (tie) Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, and lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 17.50.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 89.5 points. 2, Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla., 88. 3, Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo., 86.5.

Current leaders –

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, on Burch Rodeo's Maria Bartimoro, and Tyler Nelson, Victor, Mont., on Frontier Rodeo's Tip Off, 85 points each. 3, Blake Smith, Zap, N.D., 83.5. 43, Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, 83. 5, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 82. 6, Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan, 81.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 3.7 seconds. 2, Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif., 3.9. 3, Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev., 4.0. 4, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 4.1. 5, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 4.2. 6, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 4.4.

Team Roping: 1, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 4.1 seconds. 2, (tie) Lane Ivy, and Blaine Vick, Dublin, Texas; Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan.; and Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash.; 5.0 each. 5, (tie) Matt Sherwood, Pima, Arizona, and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas; Garett Chick, Salado, Texas, and J.W. Borego, Weston, Colo.; 5.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 89 points on Frontier Rodeo's Maple Leaf. 2, Ryder wright, Milford, Utah, 88. 3, Chanse Darling, Hyattville, wyo., 83.5. 4, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5. 5, Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D., 78. 6, J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 77.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.0 seconds. 2, Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla., 8.1. 3, (tie) Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas; Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas; Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas; and Mesquite Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas; 8.4 each.

Women's Barrel Racing: 1, Katie Jolly, Deer Trail, Colo., 17.05. 2, Kynzie McNeill, Shallowater, Texas, 17.22. 3, Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont., 17.30. 4, (tie) Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, and Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 17.50. 6, Aimee Kay, Bluff Dale, Texas, 17.51.

Bull Riding: 1, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 89.5 points on MoBetta Rodeo's Woody, . 2, Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla., 88. 3, Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo., 86.5. 4, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 78. 5, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 75.63, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 69.5.