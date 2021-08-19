Wright dominates Caldwell Night Rodeo

CALDWELL, Idaho —Two rides in front of the fans at the Caldwell Night Rodeo saw Stetson Wright scoring 180 points, taking two victory laps and smiling from ear to ear.

It’s no surprise to see one of the talented Wright family at the top of the leaderboard in the saddle bronc riding. When the youngest of the riding clan came onto the scene in 2018, he made it clear that he was also going to ride bulls. Fast forward three years. He has won the gold buckle for being the world champion all-around cowboy twice (2019–2020) and is the reigning bull riding champion as well.

Wednesday night at the D&B Supply Arena in Caldwell, he made it known that he is hungry for a win here as well. In the saddle bronc riding, he was at the top of the field that included his two older brothers and two of his uncles. In a matchup with Burch Rodeo’s Lily Stomper, Stetson Wright scored 88 points to move into first place. Then he was the lone bull rider to last 8 seconds and get a score.

Wright was matched up with Powder River Rodeo’s Mr. Universe and was the last bull rider of the night to compete. The chute gate opened and 8 seconds later, he came off the back of the bull, was thrown into the air, did a backflip and landed on his feet. Then a 92-point score was announced. After high fives and knuckle bumps, he got on a saddle horse and made his second victory lap of the night.

Mr. Universe from Powder River Rodeo and Stetson Wright matched up for a 92-point ride in the bull riding at the Caldwell Night Rodeo. Wright is at the top of the leaderboard. PRCA photo by Thomas Duncan



The bull riding here is one full round of competition, so Wright stands a chance of holding onto the first-place spot and winning the championship. He will return here Saturday night for the final round of saddle bronc riding. He is currently in second place in both events in the world standings and leads the race for the gold buckle in the all-around.

The third performance of the rodeo will start at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Regular rodeo competition continues through Friday, Aug. 20. All of the contestants are hoping to be here on Saturday, Aug. 21 when championships will be awarded.

.The following are current leaders at the 97th Caldwell Night Rodeo.

SECOND PERFORMANCE:

Bareback riding: 1, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 86.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Tequila Time. 2, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 82.5. 3, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, 80. 4, Wyatt denny, Minden, Nev., 77.

Steer wrestling: 1, Riley Reiss, Manning, N.D., 4.0 seconds. 2, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 4.1. 3, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 4.4. 4, Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, 4.5.

Team roping: 1, Coy Rahlmann, Elsinore, Mo., and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., 4.3. 2, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., and Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 4.9. 3, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 9.9. 4, Chaz Kananen, Filer, Idaho and Colby Siddoway, Honeygrove, Utah, 10.4.

Breakaway roping: (one time) Shelby Logan, Marsing, Idaho, 3.5 seconds.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 88 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lily Stomper. 2, Jarrod Hammons, Stephenville, Texas, 86. 3, jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 85. 4, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 82.5.

Tie down roping: 1, Austin Atkinson, Anderson, Texas, 9.1 seconds. 2, Trevor Cole Scott, Filer, Idaho, 13.2. 3, Kalai Nobriga, Kealakekua, Hawaii, 15.6. 4, Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 19.1.

Barrel racing: 1, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.17 seconds. 2, Jordon Briggs, Chilton, Texas, 17.35. 3, LexiBurgess, Lebanon, Ore., 17.43. 4, Megan McLeod-Sprague, Marsing, Idaho, 17.57.

Bull riding: (one ride) 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 92 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Mister Universe.

Current Leaders –

Bareback Riding: 1, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 86.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Tequila Time.2, (tie) Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., and Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., 84 each. 4, Garett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 82.5.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, idaho, 3.7 seconds. 2, Riley Reiss, Manning, N.D., 4.0. 3, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 4.1. 4, Cash Robb, Altamont, Utah, 4.2. (overall) 1(tie) Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La; Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas; and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas; 8.9. 4, Marc Joiner, Loranger, La., 9.1.

Team roping: (second round) 1, (tie)Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, Colo., and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; and Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 4.2 seconds each. 3, (tie) Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Brye Crites, Welch, Okla.; Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah and Caleb Hendrix, Fallon, Nev.; and Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo., and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., 4.3 each. (overall) 1, Wade and Yates, 9.9. 2, Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 10.4. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 10.7. 4, Nick Sartain, Bandera, Texas, and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 10.9.

Breakaway roping: (second round) 1, Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 2.3 seconds. 2, Amanda Coleman, Stephenville, Texas, 3.0. 3, Shelby Logan, Marsing, Idaho, 3.5. 4, Ashley Goforth, Azle, Texas, 3.7. (overall) 1, Johnson, 4.8. 2, Coleman, 6.1. 3, (tie) Logan and Goforth, 6.9.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 88 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lil Stomper. 2, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 86. 3, Jarrod Hammons, Stephenville, Texas, 86. 4, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 85.

Tie-down roping: (second round) 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 7.6 seconds. 2, (tie) Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, and Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 7.7 each. 4, (tie) Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.1. (overall) 1, Mayfield, 15.3. 2, Smidt, 16.1. 3, Yates, 16.3. 4, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 16.9.

Barrel racing: (second round) 1, Meka Farr, Honeyville, Utah, 17.12 seconds. 2, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.17. 3, Jamie Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 17.34. 4, Jordon Briggs, Chilton, Texas, 17.35. (overall) 1, Briggs, 34.59. 2, Saebens, 34.62. 3, Farr, 34.71. 4, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 34.85.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 92 points on Powder River rodeo’s Mister Universe. 2, Jate Rae Frost, Randlett, Utah, 79.